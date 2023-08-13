Matt Damon Reveals Why He Wasn’t Invited to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Wedding: ‘No One Was There’

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have known each other for decades through a shared passion: acting. A friendship that has grown stronger over the years, despite experiencing moments of separation and all that prompted them to write their first film script together for the movie “Good Will Hunting” in 1997. However, Damon shared the news that impressed him with the wedding Ben Affleck AND Jennifer Garner.

And is it ‘Oppenheimer’ actor Matt Damon, who plays Leslie Groves, confessed when Garner and Affleck said yes in 2005 that they didn’t invite him to their wedding because the couple wanted as much privacy as possible during the ceremony. “There was no one there. I didn’t want anyone to know which was a good way to do it,” Damon revealed according to the Irish Examiner.

Affleck and Garner got married in 2005 and they enjoyed a decade of marriage ahead of them the couple announced their divorce in 2018. They both confessed that they tried to make their three-child relationship work together, but that was not the case and decided to divorce because being together was not healthy.

Although their relationship ended, Garner told Vanity Fair that she would marry him again. “I didn’t marry a big movie star, I married him, I would go back and make that decision againI would do it again,” he said.

Matt Damon said in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” that he was in Boston when he heard the news and thought:marriage is crazy” and this is a challenge. Although the actor is married, he confessed that “It’s a crazy idea, but I love being married to my wife. So I wouldn’t tell anyone else about their relationship and I’m lucky to have found my wife.”