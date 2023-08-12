Mbappé: Real Madrid activate contingency plan after Frenchman’s refusal | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

Kylian Mbappe informed Paris Saint Germain What will continue the 2023-24 campaign at the French club and does not want to translate real Madridnewspaper said Parisian. At a meeting he had with President Nasser al-Khelaifi, which the above-mentioned source described as “friendly”prodigy Bondy confirmed to the leader his desire to fulfill his last year of the contract and not use his right to extend it for an additional season until June 2025. Such news forced the Spanish team to take action.

After Mbappe said no again, Real Madrid decided to activate the contingency plan. The arrival of a new striker to fill the gap left by Karim Benzema is urgent, so President Florentino Pérez and his associates were quick to contact the Nine, which seemed completely forgotten a few weeks ago.

With Harry Kane ruled out, given his imminent move to Bayern Munich, at the Santiago Bernabeu they started thinking about it. Randal Colo Muani. Born in France 24 years ago, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker is currently the most realistic option for Real Madrid. According to the German site Sport1the player’s agent is already negotiating.

Obviously, for Real Madrid, Kolo Muani is not the same as Mbappe. However, with the transfer market close, Valdebebas had no choice but to enlist the help of the French striker to maintain a position on a field that has no real owner at the moment after Benzema’s departure to Saudi Arabia.

The transfer of Randal Kolo Muani could cost Real Madrid up to 80 million euros, according to the German publication. This is the figure for which Eintracht Frankfurt sees its star scorer. In the Paseo de la Castellana box, they will only have to scratch their pockets if they want to repay their fans for the new Kylian pumpkins.

Randal Colo Muani plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo: Getty Images)

Why didn’t Real Madrid sign Mbappe in 2022?

Real Madrid were one step away from acquiring Mbappe’s services last May. After months of negotiations, President Florentino Perez apparently convinced the French striker to play at the Santiago Bernabéu and all that remained was to sign a contract.

Suddenly, however, the prodigy Bondy stopped answering calls from the Paseo de la Castellana and a few days later showed up at the Parc des Princes with Nasser Al-Khelaifi to announce to the world his renewal with Paris Saint. -Germain until June 30, 2024

