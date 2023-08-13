Megan Fox is back on everyone’s lips with a tempting offer

ex-boyfriends Megan Fox they will be preoccupied with the publication of their first collection of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. On these pages, the actress and model will not leave anything in half and will reveal some of the secrets that captivate her heart.

in your account instagram, Megan Fox He made an announcement and showed the cover of the book, which will be released on November 7th. “I wrote a book,” the actress said, adding that a huge burden would be lifted from her shoulders.

Megan Fox will reveal her inner voice.

“These verses were written in an attempt to calm the sickness that has taken root in me because of my silence. I have spent my whole life hiding these secrets from people, my body aches from the weight of their sins,” he wrote. Megan Fox in a post.

And although the launch is three months away, Megan Fox She explained that she was ready to endure all the torment that she was holding inside, because her freedom would be reflected in every line of these pages.

Megan Fox looked at the cover of the book.

Except, Megan Fox she hopes her words will inspire others to “reclaim their happiness and identity by using their voice to illuminate what has been buried but not forgotten in the dark.” In fact, her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly told her he was very proud of her.

