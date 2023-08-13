Memes exploded over the trophy Cristiano Ronaldo won with Al Nasr and its similarities to the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the champion with Al-Nasr in the Arab Champions Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo finished a huge performance in Arab Champions Cup. With six goals in the same number of games, he was the best player ever. Al Nasr shout out to the champion of an international competition and his first title achieved in Saudi Arabia sparked endless reactions on social media.

Like a trophy raised Error With world Cup This detail did not go unnoticed by his detractors. Users used their entire repertoire of scathing comments to compare points raised by the 38-year-old and Lionel Messiwhich was enshrined in FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the Argentine team last December.

In this sense, the struggle for the scepter of the best player in history has never strayed from the axis of the football discussion with Leo. Owner dispute GOATthe nickname used to qualify the best representative in the sport caused controversy after the Portuguese’s superb performance with goals in all qualifying rounds and awarded the award to the tournament’s top scorer after his double for beat Al-Hilal 2-1 after extra time. In this sense, the stele Diego Maradona And Pele They did not remain aloof from eternal disputes.

Top memes:

Comparison of Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo for the achieved title

Permanent mockery of Cristiano Ronaldo in his first title in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Pele at Bicho’s celebration

One of the opinions expressed on the network: “Everyone celebrates what they can.”

The battle for the GOAT is at stake

Funny comment about the World Cup that Messi won in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 6 goals in 6 matches of the tournament for Al Nasr.

CR7 scored both goals for his side in the final against Al Hilal.

This was the first final played by Al-Nasr in the Arab Cup.

A person’s message about the similarity of the trophy won by the Beetle to the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 20 goals in 25 matches for Al Nasr.

This is due to the fact that he finished second in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano took the prize for the top scorer of the tournament

“A deuce in the Arab Cup final against two goals in the World Cup final, remember, that’s the difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, only.”

Cristiano arrived in Al Nasr in early 2023.

