Menstrual Cramps?: Know what is dysmenorrhea and how to treat it

Menstrual cramps are symptoms that occur a few days before or during your period. Let’s find out what dysmenorrhea is and how to treat it.

It is normal for most women to experience menstrual cramps before the “menses” drop; however, when they are accompanied by severe pain, this will be the treatment dysmenorrhea. Let’s find out what this term means and how to treat it

dysmenorrhea

This severe pelvic pain usually occurs after a few days before or during menstruation. This is accompanied by severe and frequent convulsions.

Dysmenorrhea can be classified as elementary (pain associated with menstrual bleeding without what exists signs of organic pathology of the pelvic organs) or secondary (pain associated with menstruation in the pelvic area, such as endometriosis, ovarian cystsincluding).

It should be noted that studies have shown that 50% of the young female population suffers from this condition in the pelvis and lower back.

Important: Dysmenorrhea must be treated by a doctor, as the doctor must rule out possible cases of endometriosis or uterine malformations.

Cause

Prostaglandin: accumulates in endometrial tissue during the ovulatory cycle. These substances are responsible for uterine contraction during menstruation to expel the remnants of endometrial tissue, which was not useful in the absence of pregnancy. Similarly, they are responsible for labor pains. It shows the association of prostaglandins with menstrual pain.

Symptoms

Pelvic pain

Lower back pain

Nausea

vomit

Diarrhea

headache

dizziness

How to treat dysmenorrhea?

Dysmenorrhea without pathology: treated through painkillers or muscle relaxants. In addition, with the help of hormonal contraceptives, which suppress ovulation and are 90% effective in women suffering from this severe pain. Electrical stimulation: is natural and non-invasive for the treatment of dysmenorrhea, by means of small electrical stimuli, it causes a calming and analgesic effect. Acupuncture: An ancient technique from the East that significantly reduces pain for several months. Physical activity Localized heat in the pelvis or lower back Omega-3 diets: these products are found fish oil, magnesium in green leafy vegetables nuts, seeds and whole grains. Infusions of zinc, vitamin B, or kione are ways to manage the intense pain caused by dysmenorrhea these days. avoid tobacco

Thus, we knew the causes, symptoms and care belonging dysmenorrhea, known as severe pain associated with menstrual cramps. In addition, the exclusion of diseases such as endometriosis or malformations of the uterus.