Mental Health Day Hospital celebrates its first anniversary

As part of the 57th anniversary activities of the Moquegua Regional Hospital, the first year of the creation of a mental health day hospital unit was celebrated, the purpose of which is to rehabilitate the patient for inclusion in society.

Since it went into effect, patients with psychotic disorders such as paranoid schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorders, and acute psychosis have been receiving help; affective disorders (depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders and generalized anxiety disorder); and alcohol use disorders.

Head of the Department of Medicine, MC Mara Vera Yankee highlighted the work of this functional area. “We had an exchange at the macro-south level, where our experience was presented, which put us in a very advantageous position, which we are all proud of,” he said.

For his part, the chief executive of the hospital, ME Idaniya Mamani Pilko, applauds the work done by users and employees.

“I want to acknowledge and congratulate you (users) because you have acknowledged that you need help, which is the first step towards change. To our specialists and technicians for their efforts and dedication. Thank you for continuing to work in this way for the benefit of our patients,” the official said.

The Mental Health Day Hospital has a multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, psychologists, medical technologists, social workers, nurses and technicians.