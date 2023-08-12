Michael Jordan’s ‘cursed’ mansion is up for sale over a decade ago

Michael Jordan he was born to be a basketball player. Not just any player, but someone who is still considered by many to be the best player in history. He made the hard on the court easy, he surprised the world wherever he was, and that made him one of the most influential people in the sport.

But like any mortal, Jordan has other factors that oppose him, as has happened to him in the past in baseball. selling your mansion. House with all kinds of luxury, located in Highland Park, north of ChicagoAnd not for sale despite being on sale since 2012, more than ten years ago.

This is the most difficult opponent he has ever faced. The mansion that purchased in 1991 and built in 1995, with new rooms, 15 bathrooms, a gym, an infinity pool, a party room, a cinema, a drop-down screen library, a bar, a lake, a 15-car garage, a basketball court with its own logo, a tennis court and even mini golf. In addition, he has a smoking room where he organized his poker games.

A house with everything unimaginable and with already mythical gates, where number 23the number Jordan wore with the Chicago Bulls that brought them so much joy between 1991 and 1998, with six NBA championship rings.

But, with all this, Michael Jordan’s mansion still not sold after being offered in 2013. First he put it on auction, but unsuccessfully. He later put it up for sale. $29 millionfigure that no one reached for and that made him lower it to 21 million. Also unlucky, he went down to 16 million and then to $14.8 million How much does it cost today?

Reason not for sale

Many then wonder why a mansion with such a rich history and such luxury is not for sale. And the fact is that in 2020, Adam Rosenfeld of real estate company Mercer Vine assured Marketwatch that the problems with its sale are due to the number of personalized objects available: “When you have such a specific and personalized property, selling becomes an uphill battle.“.

On the other hand, Kathryn Malkin, the current real estate agent, told the Tribune that “it’s a beautiful property and I don’t think anyone understands how beautiful it is because we don’t have an open house, because there is a concern for privacy.. Only when people are inside will they really appreciate it. And not everyone has the financial opportunity to see the house.”