Michelle Morrone (‘365 DNI’) turns up the heat with her sexiest shirtless video ever

Temperatures are rising every time this summer, but celebs are giving us the best ways to avoid it with cool clothes that not only look fabulous in them, but also show off and boost their tan. (Chenoa left us the most amazing dress we’ve seen her in in years.) Similarly, there are others who have other plans as they post videos and images that set the nets on fire. From Kendall Jenner to Esther Exposito dancing, again to “El efecto”, which she went viral with in her first Instagram video.
So we also saw other “celebrities” taking off their shirts and leaving everyone breathless. We were able to find images of both maxi churches, like Maluma in which they say “hello” with their heart attack. And they join now Michelle Morrone, which set fire to the entire TikTok video that we will see today in the cycle. In that, We see an actor from “365 DPR” with the song “Sweet Dreams” by Marilyn Manson in a remix format.
And we can not only see his face, but also his abs and muscular chest. And if we see the comments, it becomes clear that we will be able to say “mood” with many fans. We will have to place it in lovers list, as we did a few days ago with Beyoncé’s bodyguard. We leave you the video with which he is devastated.
And if you still don’t know, we leave you with the “celebrity” actor Michel Morrone has a crush on. Near Khloe Kardashian and Klan’s older sister gave him a salseo.
Alvaro Alonso is current affairs and “celebrity” editor at Cosmopolitan and has been a celebrity and 2000 culture expert for several years. If you don’t write, you probably find the best jokes and social media content about the 2000s and the fashion trends that are making a comeback today. He is passionate about reality TV, so he knows in detail the life of the Kardashian sisters and all those words and expressions of pop culture that Generation Z uses.
In his daily job at Cosmopolitan, Alvaro Alonso focuses on writing celebrity and current events content, always with a “fashion” emphasis as he is passionate about the catwalks. It doesn’t miss any content that goes viral on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. She knows the networks very well, as she combines writing with content creation, especially on TikTok, where videos are constantly shared. Alvaro Alonso holds a journalism degree from Rey Juan Carlos University and is studying for a master’s degree in Audiovisual Communication in the New Digital Era from the Complutense University of Madrid.
He started writing as an editor for a communications agency about current content in the Community of Madrid, browsing various digital and print media such as Togayther where he writes when he can about fashion, TV, “celebrity” and forward-looking content. LGBTI. Similarly, at Why Not Magazine, he is a frequent collaborator, speaking on topics of culture, music, and television.