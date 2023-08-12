Michelle Morrone (‘365 DNI’) turns up the heat with her sexiest shirtless video ever

Temperatures are rising every time this summer, but celebs are giving us the best ways to avoid it with cool clothes that not only look fabulous in them, but also show off and boost their tan. (Chenoa left us the most amazing dress we’ve seen her in in years.) Similarly, there are others who have other plans as they post videos and images that set the nets on fire. From Kendall Jenner to Esther Exposito dancing, again to “El efecto”, which she went viral with in her first Instagram video.

So we also saw other “celebrities” taking off their shirts and leaving everyone breathless. We were able to find images of both maxi churches, like Maluma in which they say “hello” with their heart attack. And they join now Michelle Morrone, which set fire to the entire TikTok video that we will see today in the cycle. In that, We see an actor from “365 DPR” with the song “Sweet Dreams” by Marilyn Manson in a remix format.

And we can not only see his face, but also his abs and muscular chest. And if we see the comments, it becomes clear that we will be able to say “mood” with many fans. We will have to place it in lovers list, as we did a few days ago with Beyoncé’s bodyguard. We leave you the video with which he is devastated.

And if you still don’t know, we leave you with the “celebrity” actor Michel Morrone has a crush on. Near Khloe Kardashian and Klan’s older sister gave him a salseo.