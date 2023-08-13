Michelle Renaud, former partner of Danilo Carrera Huerta, shares nude photos | People | Entertainment

Michelle Renault Mexican actress known for her charming screen presence and versatility in various roles. Born September 9, 1988 in Mexico City. Renault He left a mark on the entertainment industry through his charisma, dedication and stage presence.

Throughout his career, Renault she has established herself not only as a talented actress, but also as a positive influence in society. She has used her platform to advocate for important issues such as gender equality and women’s rights. His commitment to public causes and sincerity in dealing with his followers have earned him the respect and admiration of many people both in the industry and beyond.

On this occasion, he gave a speech on his platforms about freedom and acceptance: “I would like you to join me and say ENOUGH. It IS ENOUGH to feel that we always have to change something in our body to be healthy. STOP demonizing the CELLULITE we all have. STOP thinking that stretch marks need to be removed with a laser, instead of considering them as a map of our body’s development. STOP lying to us that our insecurities will disappear in the operating room. ENOUGH miracle diets and pills that only make us sick. STOP believing that we need filters, photoshop and lots of makeup to look beautiful. STOP wasting our time and energy believing that we are wrong because of who we are instead of enjoying our body to the fullest as it is.

To do this, he decided to show himself for who he is, with the help of three photos of his naked body and drawing attention to self-esteem. “The day you stop wanting to achieve unattainable standards of beauty, stop doing things to please others, you stop being like anyone else and you can recognize the beauty and perfection of your being…when you look in the mirror and see just what you are beautiful.” You are the same, on this day you will be filled with SAFETY and you are going to conquer the world. A woman who is self-confident is very attractive … like that … naturally. Let’s be GENEROUS with ourselves, “she said.

The artist had a long-term relationship with an Ecuadorian Danilo Carrera Huerta, but in 2021 they decided to end their romance and go their separate ways. This decision was due to the fact that she wanted to start a family and Danilo I didn’t want kids yet.

“This year I will be single woman It taught me that it is better to build dreams alone and go to them than to be accompanied by someone beautiful who is looking somewhere else, who better to have a good friend than pearthat laughter and magic is not a matter of synchronicity, it is a matter of joy, ”the actress said on social networks, adding a phrase from Pratik Akkavar: “If you fantasize about love, you are still alone in your heart, regardless of your current relationship.” (AND)