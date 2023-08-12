Microphone Cardi B threw during concert sold for nearly $100,000 at auction

The microphone that Cardi B threw into the crowd during a concert in Las Vegas in late July after an attendee spilled liquid from a glass on her went up for auction on eBay Tuesday for $99,900, according to TMZ.

The Wave, the producer responsible for the audio unit in said performance, has auctioned off the microphone and will donate resources to two charities: the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas.

Starting at $500, the microphone received over 120 offers in about a week.

Cardi B:

Because he threw the microphone at the viewer after he threw the booze at him.pic.twitter.com/WuQvStJs8M Why Trend? (@porktendencia) July 30, 2023

Last week, a video of a New York rapper with Caribbean parents throwing a microphone at some point in a concert went viral after Cardi B asked the audience to throw water on her due to the heat, which several members did several times with laughter. . singer. Later, another bystander threw the contents of her drink at her while Cardi B was in the middle of the song, which seemed to annoy her, and she reacted by throwing her microphone at the audience while the song continued to play. After the incident, the woman contacted the police and stated that she was hit by a microphone. At the time, Cardi B was declared a suspect, but she was later released.