Microphone Cardi B threw during concert sold for nearly $100,000 at auction

The Wave, the producer responsible for the audio unit in said performance, has auctioned off the microphone and will donate resources to two charities: the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas.
Starting at $500, the microphone received over 120 offers in about a week.
Cardi B:
Because he threw the microphone at the viewer after he threw the booze at him.pic.twitter.com/WuQvStJs8M
Why Trend? (@porktendencia) July 30, 2023
Later, another bystander threw the contents of her drink at her while Cardi B was in the middle of the song, which seemed to annoy her, and she reacted by throwing her microphone at the audience while the song continued to play.
After the incident, the woman contacted the police and stated that she was hit by a microphone. At the time, Cardi B was declared a suspect, but she was later released.
According to TMZ, the microphone Cardi B recently threw at a man in the audience has been officially sold on eBay for $99,900. pic.twitter.com/1ojK99ANqD
— Brains (@BrainsG) August 8, 2023