MIGUEL UMBERTO AGUIRRE / Spain: Is the incurable disease under control?

The Spanish press (El Confidencial newspaper) publishes a concept that has revolutionized healthcare when an article states that: “According to medicine, diabetes is incurable. Depending on the industry, this may no longer be the case.”

There are about 422 million diabetics in the world, 62 million of them in America. Deaths from diabetes will reach 1.5 million a year.

For many years, insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas that is responsible for regulating the amount of glucose in the blood. A substance that has the same properties as this hormone, obtained by artificial chemical synthesis; It is used in the treatment of diabetes.

Some diabetics need regular insulin injections. In the United States, it has been published that two people using this product no longer need it after two years.

Has science managed to cure an incurable disease?

In 2021, a 64-year-old American received an experimental therapy called VX-880 for the first time. Today he is two years old, he does not use insulin and, as endocrinologists say, he produces his own insulin. It continues under all controls. At nine months after starting treatment, he was already producing his own insulin. According to insulin experts, you won’t need it in two years.

40 percent of people, for example, a diabetic father, have a chance of inheriting the disease, the so-called LADA type diabetes. If the parents are 70 percent diabetic, the risk increases to 70% if both parents. Type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes and LADA type diabetes are also known.