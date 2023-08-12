Millie Bobby Brown in amazing boho trousers out with Jake Bongiovi.

Wedding bells are ringing in the background… Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are one of the couples at the moment (on the runway along with Zendaya and Tom Holland). From time to time they give us moments that make us die of love, like these photos of them walking around New York with Winnie the Pooh, Millie’s dog.

When the first season of Stranger Things aired, she was only 12 years old. We’ve seen her grow up to become an “IT girl” and that’s the perfect combination of innocence and mischief what he showed in his first interviews remains today. Now she is not only a world famous actress, but also ‘fashion icon’ with all letters.

This time he shows it with a casual “look” that we really like. The perfect touch of boho style is given by his baggy pants and full of striped spots and black squares. Hills!

Connect them with basic white tank topsome comfortable pink canvas sneakers a stick (a nostalgic detail that reminds us of the ones we used so often when we were little, the Victoria brand) and some oversized glasses super original with leopard print. For his part, Jake Bongiovi is dressed in wide-leg jeans, a white t-shirt and cap to match the blue jeans we love.

This is one of the most commented couples in recent months. This obsession with actress and singer Bon Jovi’s son is no coincidence: in April last year, they announced their engagement to A “post” from Instagram that already has over 13 million likes. What surprises their fans the most is the couple’s age: Millie is 19 and Jake is 21.

Curious fact: Millie Bobby Brown was born in Marbella (Spain) and lived there until she was four years old. Did you know?