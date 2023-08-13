Minsa confirms 22 new cases of malaria

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) confirmed 22 new cases of malaria and no deaths in the 30th week of 2023, which runs from 23 to 29 July, with a cumulative number of cases in 2023 of 6,459 cases, according to the Epidemiological Report of the face.

Most of the last 22 cases occur in the districts of the region. In Guna Yala they found 13 cases; in Ngabe-Bugli – two; and at the regional stations of the Darien and Panama Metro, six and one, respectively.

Malaria or paludism, a disease caused by the parasite Plasmodium, transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes. 10 or 15 days after the bite, a person develops a fever, sweating, and chills.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on their website, there were 520,000 cases of malaria in the Americas in 2021 and about 120 deaths as a result of this disease.

However, PAHO claims that malaria can be prevented and cured.

Minsa continues to strengthen Panama’s malaria mitigation, promotion and prevention strategies in these areas by distributing chemical mosquito nets, as well as strengthening the country’s operational capacity and drug supply for the disease.

Before the end of 2022, on December 12, the head of Minsa, Luis Francisco Sucre, confirmed the first death from malaria that year, being a man from the Guna Yala region.

So far in 2022, Minsa has reported 5,710 cases of malaria in the Guna Yala region; Darien and Eastern Panama, the health regions with the most reports.