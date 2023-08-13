Model Cameron Diaz reveals her secret to a youthful appearance

advertisement

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Michelle Diaz known only as “Cameron Diaz” is a 50-year-old American actress and model, married since 2015 and the mother of a girl named Raddix born in 2019, who rose to fame in 1990 with films such as “The Mask”, “There’s Something About Mary” and the bilogy Charlie’s Angels, the films where he met Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow.

After retiring from nearly 30 years in the film industry to being a mother and wife for four years, Cameron doesn’t look one bit old and has finally revealed her secret to never ending.

What does Cameron Diaz eat that makes him look radiant?

It’s well known to many that actresses are famous for their diets, from those who always ate something like apples or almonds as snacks to specific foods like Jennifer Anistonen.friends” with couscous salad; and it looks like Cameron Diaz is on the list of women who ‘keep youthful by eating’.

This was confirmed on Cameron’s official social media sites as she revealed on June 15 that her secret salad always looks so jovial and that means that although the years go by, it’s true that she’s pretty well kept, especially now in the summer when we can want to meet friends and family and eat tasty food without putting on a few kilos.

Cameron Díaz’s Mystery Salad is quite logical as it’s packed with green vegetables, antioxidants, and good fats (like avocados and nuts).

What is Cameron Diaz’s Youth Salad Recipe?

“Youth Salad” as they call it in the chains is also a great addition to a variety of dishes and as we mentioned, include foods with good fats to avoid cholesterol and triglycerides, such as avocados and cashews; as well as beta-carotene and vitamin A with carrots (which technically makes you look “young” because it helps your skin) and lots of greens with spinach, which has iron.

Salad ingredients: 4 cups mixed greens, 1 cup peas, 1 cup carrots, 1/2 cup cucumber, 1/2 mango, 1 avocado, mint, coriander and basil, roasted cashews, puffed rice and fresh lime wedges. Can be seasoned with a vinaigrette.

Preparing the salad is basically cutting everything into julienne strips and mixing, tasting, then drizzling vinaigrette and garnishing with puffed rice. So apart from being full of vitamins, it’s pretty simple.

