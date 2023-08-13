Model Karina Porras stripped naked to reveal how she takes care of her body

Model Karina Porras stumped us this week by posting about how she takes care of her body.

Kimberly Loaiza Karina Porras (instagram)

On Instagram, Kari recalled that she had been following a healthy lifestyle for four years and, to convince the formula she followed, she was seen with little to no clothes.

“It’s been almost four years since I changed my story and my body has changed with me,” the beauty wrote in an Instagram story, which she accompanied with a heartbreaking profile picture of her gorgeous body.

Karina said that her spectacular physique is the result of proper nutrition and exercise in the gym.

(instagram)

“Did you know that your diet is 70 percent more important than lifting weights like crazy or committing suicide in the gym. Focus on your nutrition one hundred percent and you will have a different result and without having to go to the gym every day, ”the model wrote on her social networks.

If Kari gives this advice, you should take it, because her body really looks spectacular in that photo that she shared, and this does not stop you from adding likes.

READ MORE: In the news, Kimberly Loaiza jumps on one leg

By the way, Karina is happy in life because her Italian boyfriend is visiting Costa Rica. Kari and her “papacito rico” (as she called him on social media) met in the middle of the week just ended.