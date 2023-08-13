Montecito, the promised land of the Sussexes: what is it like to live in the town of the richest and most powerful in California

To “make the world a little less lonely” (and, by the way, to promote her ubiquitous wellness empire), Gwyneth Paltrow rented out the guest house of her gorgeous residence in Montecito, California, on the Airbnb platform a few days ago. Happy guests of the actress’ “sanctuary of rest and mental clarity” will enjoy an overnight stay at the casita (with one bedroom, one bathroom, living room and infinity pool), a guided transcendental meditation session and dinner with Paltrow and her husband, a producer. Brad Falchuk.

A clever marketing campaign created to promote collaboration between the rental platform and Goop has returned headlines to

Montecito, a small California coastal town that has become a favorite destination for most VIPs.. Including, of course, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who settled in the city in 2020, fueling the allure of this privileged enclave near the coastal city of Santa Barbara.

Panorama of Montecito, California /



Gettyimages



It’s also home (or at least a second home) to celebrities like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, Jeff Bridges, Ellen DeGeneres, Priscilla Presley, Adam Levine and, of course, Oprah Winfrey.

The epitome of California chicNancy Meyers, known for her obsession with magazine houses and interior design, filmed the movie It’s Not So Easy there with Alec Baldwin and Meryl Streep.

Located 140 km north of Los Angeles and

located between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean., the area that currently includes Montecito, was home to the Chumash Indians for 10,000 years and until the arrival of the Spanish in the 18th century. Turned into a haunt of thieves and bandits in the 19th century who used its canyons and caves for their clandestine activities, the Italians were the first to build farms and houses on its hills.

But it was

architect George Washington Smith which turned Montecito into a city with a Mediterranean character, which in the last century attracted celebrities and huge fortunes. Washington visited Andalusia, where he fell in love with the characteristic architecture of the south of Spain, and, having bought several plots of land in Montecito, he began to build the first colonial-style residences. Before his death, in 1930, he built more than 80 houses in the area.

When Montecito was Hollywood’s best kept secret



The residential enclave, called the American Riviera, attracted both

great European families such as movie stars of the day: Greta Garbo owned a house in the area, Clark Gable spent a long time there, and in 1928 Charlie Chaplin opened the city’s first hotel: The Montecito Inn, which continues to welcome guests almost a century later.

However, no one has left such a mark on the city as Polish-born opera singer Hanna Walska, creator of Lotusland, a beautiful botanical garden financed by jewels she kept during her six marriages and which is still a major tourist attraction. cities.

The Montecito Mansion where the Sussexes filmed the Netflix documentary. /



Netflix



For decades, Montecito, who, despite the wealthy old and new who inhabit his spectacular residences, has always fled from bragging rights and attention, has been

Hollywood’s best kept secret. The city began to gain fame and media attention when Oprah Winfrey made it her permanent residence two decades ago.

In 2001, the host invested $50 million in land that has since doubled in value. There, he rebuilt a 1912 mansion and over 2,000 square meters, which he called “The Promised Land” and which includes over 30,000 square meters of land and gardens. With Winfrey, Montecito has become the enclave of choice for celebrities looking for a second home escaping busy (and paparazzi) Los Angeles. So Ellen DeGeneres or Gwyneth Paltrow ended up in a small coastal town.

Opera singer and prominent resident of Montecito Ganna Valskal. /



lotus land



Montecito, where

the median price of a home entering the market is $6.5 million., has also become the scene of multi-million dollar real estate transactions between celebrities. In 2020, DeGeneres, who owns several properties in the area, sold the Tudor-style mansion to Ariana Grande, who got rid of the residence just two years later, adding more than $2 million to its market value. And in 2022, Winfrey sold her Tuscan-style farmhouse to Jennifer Aniston in a deal that ended for $14.8 million, according to the New York Post.

Three years after moving to the city and buying an impressive

mansion with nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms For which they paid $14 million, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now Montecito’s most famous residents. But also those who are responsible for the fact that the paparazzi, who have always stayed away from the VIP enclave, have become a constant presence on its streets.

Montecito: few supermarkets and many private clubs.



Montecito, with a population of just over 8,000, is also

synonymous with white privilege: Although Winfrey and Markle are undoubtedly its two most famous residents, only 0.4% of the population is African American. It is also a relatively elderly population, where a third of its neighbors are over 65 years old.

The Montecito mansion where the Sussexes live. /



Luxury Homes in Santa Barbara



Much of the city is entirely residential, in fact, there are almost no supermarkets, and its restaurants and small shops are located around the mythical Pacific Coast Highway that leads to downtown Santa Barbara. The Montecito Club, founded in 1918, includes a golf club and whose

Participants must pay $275,000 as an entry fee.is the most famous and exclusive private club in the city, but not the only one.

Despite the lush hills and postcard beaches, Montecito has

growing problem with natural disasters. In 2018, a landslide claimed the lives of 23 people while they slept in their homes, and the area is increasingly experiencing fires and heavy rains.

In January, Ellen DeGeneres shared a shocking video of a flood hitting a coastal city. “We need to be kinder to mother nature, because mother nature is unhappy with us,” the host wrote. While climate change knows its stuff (and exacerbates poverty and inequality around the world), it is also a major threat to the future of one of the most privileged communities in the United States.