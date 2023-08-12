More than 13,960 cases of cervical cancer in women every year – El Sol de San Luis

The gross incidence of cervical cancer per 100,000 women in 2020 was 14.3, and according to the World Health Organization, WHO, in 2019, Mexico recorded a record death rate from this disease of over 4,800 people.

While the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Mexican Republic estimates the occurrence of 13,960 cases of cervical cancer in women every year, the important thing is that it can be prevented if a woman takes measures for her health.

The Institute for the Security and Human Services of Government Officials (ISSSTE) has launched the second round of distribution of human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA tests (known as Evelyn Brush) provided by Roche Mexico Laboratories to working women. with a commitment to intensify the timely detection of this virus, the main risk factor for contracting this disease.

The National Health Agency indicates that by 2023, 2,259 patients have been treated for HPV in 5,929 consultations and 2,485 women for cervical cancer who are being followed up in 3,211 consultations.

Innovations in diagnostics now enable tools such as HPV DNA tests, which have a sensitivity of 90 percent and, as self-sampling tests, increase women’s access to health care.

According to the latest disease profile, 7 out of 10 women aged 30 to 49 in the country have been screened for cervical cancer in the last 5 years.

The goals of the WHO Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy by 2030 require that women be fully vaccinated against HPV by age 15, that 70 percent of women receive high-throughput HPV screening at age 35 and again at age 45, and that 90 percent of women who are diagnosed with cervical disease are being treated.