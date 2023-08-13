Morena presents initiative to strengthen stem cell-based regenerative medicine

The deputies stressed that there are institutions in Mexico approved by the sector to work with cells. healthTIGENIX.

Morena deputiesHector Ireneo Mares Cossio and José Guadalupe Ambrosio Gachus, will present a proposal aimed at reforming various legal elements of the General Health Law, as they want to strengthen the field of regenerative medicine and allied stem cell related specialties.

The initiative, presented as a paper on Health Commissionindicates that it is vital to strengthen in the creation of new public policies that achieve harmonization as a goal, with the intention of improving the way in which regenerative medicine and its therapies are created.

This process hopes to bring the use mother cellswhich will be non-hematic mesenchymal, from adipose, placental, umbilical, endometrial and dental pulp tissue.

The initiative aims to pave the way for the provision of quality human rights, combined with the control and oversight of medical activities. BGF

The above seeks to pave the way for a proposal quality human rightsdevised to control and supervise the medical activities provided by the specified services associated with ancillary, special and research elements.

The deputies stressed that in Mexico there really are approved institutions the health sector because they have the resources to conduct high-quality research that translates findings into practice in clinics across the country and thus publicizes the benefits and positive work that can benefit health from the use of stem cells.

The document that was presented to the commission establishes that the designation provided as hematopoietic progenitor or stem cells are all those that achieve transformation in each of the types blood cells in the human body, which include leukocytes, red blood cells and platelets; these cells are readily found in peripheral blood and bone marrow.

In addition, the document refers to the extensive provision that progenitors or mesenchymal stems are derived from adipose tissue, placenta, dental pulp and umbilical cord.

Previous fabrics can also be found in connective tissueand the document fully mentions that those elements that are described for the specified purposes of regulation of the law should be taken into account only for medical use.

To manipulate cells, a physician must provide a professional medical certificate to the Mexican Medical Association. REUTERS.

The legal framework mentions that cell banks will need a medical license in order to function properly. Respectively, Article 316 bis 2 mentions that the institutions that take advantage of this should be, above all, centers specialized in genetic matterin addition to a broad portfolio of services that includes the cultivation, expansion, differentiation and research of progenitor or stem cells.

Therefore, it is necessary that these centers of medical work be able to offer their services to the public without problems, since they must be available to the population that uses them, at any time, during the hours set by the institution.

Guidance on Documents Submitted Morena deputiesalso states that the use of these cells can only be under the responsibility of the regenerative medicine institutions responsible for the preservation of the graft, only when they are used for research or therapeutic purposes.

The document also stated that the responsibility for the treatment would lie with the doctor, since he must present a professional certificate in medicine and a specialty or master’s degree in regenerative medicine and / or longevity in order to manipulate cells. Mexican Medical Association.

This must be accompanied by a certification assigned by institutions accredited Secretary of Public Education and the General Directorate of Professions, with a work order related to medical science.