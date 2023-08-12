Most popular haircuts warn of outbreaks of strange infection

In recent years, men’s haircuts have experienced a revolution in creativity and style, with faded and shaved hair rapidly gaining popularity. However, behind the trend’s bold modern façade hides a growing problem: scalp ringworm.

Ringworm is a fungal infection that is spread from person to person through direct or indirect contact through contaminated objects.

Shingles of the head is an infection of the scalp caused by a fungus called dermatophyte that is transmitted from animals and from person to person. Currently, the number of patients with this infection has increased, and it is clear that these are people who usually cut their hair very short, with clippers in hairdressers and barbershops,” he explained. Science News Agency of the National University of QuilmesMaria Jimena Martinez, Medical Specialist in Pediatric Dermatology.

Last time Argentine Society of Pediatrics issued a statement emphasizing that over the past two years there has been a significant increase in the number of cases of ringworm in children and adolescents who cut their hair by bleaching or shaving, often associated with the creation of decorative figurines.

“This situation has been reported in other countries, finding that its higher frequency is associated with the habit of children and adolescents to often (every week or two weeks) go to hairdressers to shave and have “fashionable” haircuts, like athletes or singers. “, the message says.

silent enemy

Shingles of the head is a highly contagious disease that mainly affects children aged 6 months to 12 years, with a slight male predominance. Three types of dermatophytes can be distinguished depending on the route of transmission of the pathogen fungus:

Anthropophilic, usually causing non-inflammatory clinical forms

Zoophiles that often cause inflammatory forms

Geophilic, causing moderate inflammation. Manifestations of infection are erythema, scaling, hair loss or loss, itching, pain, and discharge.

The fashion for minimal shaving of hair on the lower or side of the head has led to a significant increase in fungal infections of the scalp. Credit: North of Castile.

Following this line, the identification of affected patients is essential to limit the infection that occurs when fungal spores come into contact with the patient’s scalp and hair follicles. However, the clinical diagnosis is not always straightforward, especially when it comes to discrete ringworms or those that can be confused with other dermatoses.

“The increase in cases may be due to contaminated shaving supplies being distributed to barber clients that do not consider adequate post-use disinfection standards,” Martinez says.

These fashion styles, which have found wide use in sports icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, require the constant use of electric cars. They are characterized by shaved sides and a longer top, which creates a sharp contrast. The cutting technique, which goes from shaving from the bottom up, corresponds to the areas where ringworm seems to thrive: the back of the head and the temple region.

Messimania: Leo’s face is a haircut that went viral after the World Cup. Credit: Instagram/@antonbarber01.

Ringworm can lead to alopecia, which is worrisome. However, it should be noted that there is a treatment to combat this infection. In this sense, the specialist dermatologist emphasizes: “Treatment is long-term and must be carried out with oral antifungal agents, that is, tablets that must be taken, since the creams do not reach the hair follicle sufficiently to fight the infection.”

Better to prevent

Martinez suggests that, in the first place, in case of contracting this type of infection, the hairdresser should be notified so that he takes appropriate hygiene measures and does not return until he is cured, so as not to continue spreading the infection. “Then, in order not to get re-infected, you have to make sure that the place you go to properly cleans the items they use for cutting and shaving; that cutting elements such as blades are discarded and disinfectants or sterilizers are used for hair clippers.”

However, fashion should not put your health at risk, in which case preventive measures can prevent not only the spread of ringworm, but other potential infections as well. Beauty must go hand in hand with safety, and it’s everyone’s job, from the stylist to the client, to make sure that’s the case.

The note appeared in the Scientific News Agency of the National University of Quilmes.