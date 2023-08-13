Mother asks society for help for her son with leukemia

A call for solidarity from the Valdivian community was made by the mother of a child under the age of 11 with leukemia, who urgently needs donated platelets for his treatment.

The family is from Coyaique, Aisen region and due to the complexity of the illness, the child was referred to the Valdivia base hospital where he is currently hospitalized.

“We have been here for about three weeks. My son Alonso developed severe bronchitis, he was treated and could not recover, ”says Barbara Conejera, the mother of a minor, adding that he later developed spots on the skin, as well as problems in his mouth.

“We took him to the dentist and he consulted with colleagues. They asked for tests and they were frustrated, he was referred to the emergency room of the hospital in Coyhaique and the next day they took us on an ambulance plane to Valdivia due to the severity. I spent a week in intensive care, then in intensive care, ”the mother explained.

Now, in order to continue treatment, the minor needs platelets, and for this, Barbara turns to the Valdivian community. “I hope they can support us and donate platelets for my son. We are from Koyaike and I ask you to cooperate, this is urgent,” he emphasizes.

People who can be donors should contact the Valdivia Base Hospital Blood Bank on 632 263769 or www.donosangre.cl and donate blood for Patient Alonso Maldonado Conejera, RUT 23.757.754-K.

When we talk about blood donation, we are talking about solidarity. According to the Ministry of Health, human blood is irreplaceable, and despite huge technological advances, we cannot produce it and can only be obtained through donation.

These donations allow patients requiring blood transfusions to continue their treatment. During this procedure, patients receive blood components according to their needs (platelets, red blood cells, plasma, etc.).

In the case of platelet donation, only one component, platelets, is removed by apheresis, and the remaining components are returned to the donor, a procedure that shortens the time between one donation and another by up to a week.

