Mourinho wants it: Qatar world champion who could be Dybala’s teammate at Roma

As the Argentina national team became world champions in Qatar, many members of the team, led by Lionel Scaloni, made important steps in their careers, changing teams, usually with the goal of achieving continuity so as not to cease being an option for DT albicelesta.

Leandro Paredes he is one of those who are now at this crossroads. The owner of his pass is Paris Saint-Germain, the team he returned to after a one-season loan at Juventus in Italy. Coach Luis Enrique does not intend to take this into account, and the midfielder who appeared at Boke needs to look for a new horizon.

Paredes spent his final season at Juventus. Photo: file.

The most specific offer came from Turkey’s Galatasaray, a team that includes Mauro Icardi in the same position (not taken into account by PSG and sold to his new club on loan). However, in order to Walls The opportunity to play in the Turkish league does not seem to appeal to him, so he continued to speculate with some offers in the higher leagues.

So a new opportunity has arisen, which has several possibilities. It’s about Rome from Italy a team led by Jose Mourinho in which the Argentine midfielder has already played in the past.

Paredes played three years at Roma. Photo: Argentina News.

Rome He took the footballer from 2014 for a year on loan from the Argentine side Boca, from whom he eventually bought him for $6 million. He owned the pass for another two years before selling it to Russian Zenit for $23 million. In the middle he gave it to Empoli, but he finally sat down in the team.

Now it will be one of the alternatives he manages. Mourinho so he can reinforce a midfield that already has the Argentine Paulo Dybala. Portuguese DT should replace the loss of Georginio Wijnaldum, who was also forced to return to PSG after a season at the club.