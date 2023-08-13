much to improve

73

San Mames wanted to rediscover football, with beloved Athletic after an atypical summer due to the fact that the team left for America; also because of that bitter aftertaste that last season left, again at the gates of Europe, and they spent six seasons without setting foot on the Old Continent, except in friendly matches. There was a glimmer of hope with this Osasuna sanctions threat in the end it resulted in nothing but a small economic penalty for the rojillo team. That was where the hopes of the people of Bilbao ended, who met with their fans again yesterday on one of those nights marked in red on the calendar, despite the fact that it was only the first day of the league and it was not even mid-August. . But, as befits every Real Madrid visit to the cathedral, it’s time to put on your best clothes. It’s a pity that Ernesto Valverde’s team He will show himself so timid when he is surpassed by an opponent who has just played trantrans. Merengue’s team cared little that the injured Thibault Courtois or Karim Benzema were not attracted by petrodollars from Saudi Arabia. I won quite deservedly and without pressing the accelerator to the fullest.

Athletics lacked many ideas when he was able to control the ball, which did not happen for a long period of time in the first half, a problem that changed little in the dressing room; but more troubling were his inconsistencies in defense. Or rather, the lack of intensity that some of their players showed in Real Madrid’s two goals. The rojiblanco team has room for improvement, without a doubt. And thanks to the fact that Dani Vivian, who was repeatedly pointed out for inappropriate mistakes last year by the footballer who surprised him in his first season, gave Vinicius a tryout streak in almost all individual actions. This and that Unai Simon also got two good hands to avoid further loss.

Commitment to Íñigo Lekue on the left side in the absence of wounded Yuri Berchiche, who should have seen out of the box how Dani Carvajal’s gang ran across the lawn of San Mames, the footballer who sent him to the infirmary after giving him a very ugly kick in the match that closed last season, Valverde invented the frog. Like trying to merge with Real Madrid, who changed their style and now plays a diamond in midfield, ignoring the wingers. The Rodiblanco manager wanted to strengthen the midfield, with Iker Muniain on the left flank and newcomer Unai Gomez in attacking midfield, but nothing came of it. The decision to field the only clean player on the flank, Nico Williams, prevented Athletic from attacking places behind Merengue’s wingers, and it all came about because of the midfield inspiration that Madrid, without Kroos or Modric at eleven, but with a lot of physical footballers, he was always in control.

Inaki Williams was an oasis between Militao and Alaba. and the exit of Gorka Guruzeta after the restart also did not give Rodhiblanco’s attack any more air. Only Sunset, who, along with Berenguer and the aforementioned Guruzeta, made a triple substitution at half-time almost unprecedented with Varde, seemed in a position to turn the tide. But what happened? The short preparation did not help him either.

He has a job ahead of him.who had no choice but to take on Real Madrid’s dominance in Athletic’s league debut and has room to improve.