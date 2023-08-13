Music on the beach? Social Media Controversy – Music

The music is wonderful. You can turn a boring or unpleasant moment into a fun and enjoyable one. Music accompanies us everywhere: in the shower, in the kitchen, in the car, at school, at university or at work.. At CADENA 100 we want to have a good time doing other things and enjoying all kinds of music. Playing our background station is always a good option and it’s more than proven. One of the places where you can listen to good music is the beach. Relaxing on your favorite beach, sunbathing and enjoying a good holiday is a plan that has always been very well complemented by our 45 minutes of non-stop music.

Complaint of harassment on the beach using high power loudspeaker. pic.twitter.com/IqjLZPHaAu — Palma Police (@policiadepalma) September 15, 2022

The only problem with playing music is that if it’s with a speaker, it can interfere with the person next to you, and that’s exactly what happened on the beaches of Barcelona.. The practice of taking a speaker with you to the beach is becoming more common. and three camps were established: those who say that listening to loudspeaker music breaks swimmers to the point of discomfort, those who are indifferent to it, and those who believe that if the volume is not abused, then there should be no problems of coexistence on the beaches.

This debate sparked a controversy that causes a lot of controversy on the networks. Since the users who post are the ones who complain about it, but several media outlets have taken to the streets of Barcelona to ask people about this issue, and the difference between those who are for and against is much clearer.

Several municipalities have already taken action in this regard. The most recent, the mayor of Badalona, ​​Xavier Garcia Albiol, who pointed out that whoever camped on the beach or turned on loud music would face fines from 600 to 1200 euros. These laws also apply in other places such as Murcia, Cantabria or Valencia, among others. And there are times when they expressly prohibit the use of “any artifact that makes noise that disturbs other users”.

Salty melodies that can accompany you to the beach

“The Beach” – Van Gogh’s Ear

This is one of the band’s most famous songs. The song that dedicated to La Concha, located in San Sebastian, describes the story of two people who fall in love on the beach and experience very happy moments. However, over time, the relationship begins to fall apart until the main characters part, leaving behind memories.

“There is no beach here” – Refrescos

Song born 1988 How humorous satire on life in Madrid, the capital of Spaina, in which there is no beach, unlike many other cities in the country. The group uses a comedic and sarcastic approach to express the idea that Although Madrid is a wonderful city that has everything to do with culture and society, it lacks the typical elements of a city with a coast, such as the sea, sand and sea breeze. Lyrics mentions various aspects of life in Madrid such as traffic, lack of space and the hustle and bustle of the city.contrasting them with the idea of ​​an idyllic beach that does not exist in that urban environment.

“Beautiful Island” – Madonna

The song is a mix of pop and Latin American music that combines the sounds of pop, dance, and elements of Caribbean music. The lyrics of “La Isla Bonita” tell the story of a young woman who falls in love with the beauty and magic of a tropical island. -where the sea plays a fundamental role- apparently inspired by San Pedro Island in Belize. The protagonist feels a deep connection to the place and describes his desire to one day return to the island. The song has been recognized as one of the singer’s most iconic works and is considered a pop classic..

“Eva Maria Gone” – Formula V

The song tells the story of a girl named Eva Maria who leaves her partner. The lyrics express the sadness and grief that the singer experiences when he loses his beloved.. Through music, Formula V conveys the nostalgia and melancholy that characterizes a painful goodbye. The protagonist of the story takes shelter on the beach to find the sun and start something new..

“California Gurls” – Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dogg

The song is an upbeat pop anthem that celebrates the lifestyle and culture of California, a state on the US West Coast. Katy Perry sings about California girls. Women who look attractive and relaxed and fully enjoy life under the California sun. The song also makes reference to beaches, tanning, cars, and distinctive West Coast fashion. Collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg gives the song a special touch., as his voice and rap style complement the energy of the music. The music video for the song was also very popular, featuring Katy Perry in a world of sweets and fantasy, with a beach theme and pop culture references. With the video, they have reached an incredible number of 696 million views on YouTube..