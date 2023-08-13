My Story: Garrett Jones – Tennis Channel

American tennis player Garrett Jones walked through the microphones of Canal Tenis in the “My Story” section.

Garrett Jones started playing tennis very early because his older brother played tennis on the courts next door. From that moment on, he was imbued with the wonders that this racquet sport hides, where he says he saw Roland Garros as his first big televised tennis event. Despite being a fairly young tennis player, Jones says he had his best moment when he played one of his first matches at the age of seven. On the contrary, Garrett says that to date he has not had bad moments that would negatively affect his career. He had many, but none as the worst.

Hobbies in cinema, triumph in the city of parents and the fulfillment of their dreams

However, what he has no doubt about is who he will invite to dinner at his house. Someone who was born in the USA blushes when he admits that he would send such a request to an entire institution like Roger Federer. Without a doubt, the best city where he has been able to enjoy tennis to date has been Mallorca. Apart from tennis, his biggest hobby is watching movies with a girlfriend and also playing video games.. He is also direct when it comes to admitting that he is not nervous when his family, friends or partner are watching him play live on the court.

The wish he fulfilled is related to his first professional title, obtained in Memphis, the city where his parents are from. For now, it remains to fulfill the desire – to get to the final table of the Grand Slam tournament. Garrett says that if he wasn’t a tennis player, he would rather be a football player.. Between laughter, he says that it is not American, as he prefers what is practiced in Europe.