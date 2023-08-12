MyRedVista.com | Modern digital magazine.

Very few people in the world suffer from stiffness syndrome. Therefore, this disorder is considered rare. According to the National Promotion Center Translational sciences This is a pathology that affects the central nervous system and is characterized by episodes of stiffness and spasms of the muscles of the trunk, arms and legs.

As a result of the statement of the famous Canadian singer Celine Dion, who suffers from this disease, today there is a lot of talk about this rare pathology, which can appear around the age of 45, and the symptoms develop over months or years.

However, health problems accompanied the artist most of her career. In 2018, Dion announced the cancellation of several concerts at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas due to surgery for a condition in her ear known as Patulose’s Eustachian tube that causes hearing impairment. By that time, the artist had already had to face numerous personal and family problems. In 2016, she lost her husband and manager Rene Angelil (73) after a guaranteed battle with cancer; two days later, his brother Daniel died of the same disease.

Celine is still fighting a serious battle with a syndrome that prevents her from singing, especially those high notes that her amazing throat emits, and moving on stage as before. Her handicap was such that it forced her to cancel her 2023 European tour because her painful muscle cramps could lead to a serious fall.

The announcement of this condition was made last year via an Instagram video in which he announced the suspension of some presentations. A few months later, in May 2023, the singer canceled her tour entirely. Courage World Tour for complications.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint you all again,” the singer’s social media announcement read. “I work really hard to get my strength back, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re at 100%. “, – wrote.

Neurological pathology affects the central nervous system.

According to studies, women get sick 2-3 times more often than men. There are characteristic clinical and electrophysiological markers. The etiology is related to antibody mediation and may be a manifestation of the paraneoplastic syndrome. Pharmacological treatment is carried out with muscle relaxants and with an immunomodulatory or immunosuppressive mechanism.

The syndrome may be autoimmune, paraneoplastic, or idiopathic. The autoimmune type often occurs in type 1 diabetes, as well as other autoimmune diseases such as thyroiditis, vitiligo, and anemia.

For its part, paraneoplastic rigidity is often associated with breast cancer, but can also occur in patients with lung, kidney, thyroid, or colon cancer or Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Stiffness syndrome usually progresses, leading to disability and immobility of the whole body. That is, a person when walking becomes rigid and awkward.