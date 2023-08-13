Natalie Portman arrived at Roland Garros in an amazing outfit; how much did it cost you

42-year-old actress Natalie Portmanhe always surprises with his talented participation in films and great style dress. A comic this time participated in the semi-finals of Roland Garrosin France, and dressed elegantly outfits who was in the spotlight. It will be Cost.

In order to maintain a good streak in dressing, the translator of “Padmé Amidala” from “Star Wars” Natalie Portmanattended a tennis match with Roland Garros With outfits composed of A dress from designer Claudie Pierlotwhich is listed for sale on the publisher’s listing page by $206i.e. more than three thousand 500 pesos.







He also used a hat short brim from the new collection Christian Dior, with a black ribbon with the logo of the fashion house whose Cost In official store is $890i.e. more than 15 thousand pesos.

The photos taken from Natalie Portman at Roland Garrosalso reveals that the actress “Thor” used bag hand of the same brand as his hat, Christian Dior, model 30 Montaigneblack, the one on the page it costs three thousand three hundred dollars, which is over 50,000 pesos.









With this outfitswhat total would cost over 70,000 pesos, Natalie Portman Participated in the table tennis semi-final Roland Garros. Impressive with poise and elegance that many celebrities crave.