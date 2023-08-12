Natalie Portman ended her marriage to Benjamin Millepied after 11 years of marriage due to infidelity.

Natalie Portman is one of the most respected and titled actresses in the Hollywood film industry, having built an enviable career over several years of her life. While successes have been numerous and impressive, US Weekly reports this afternoon that the 42-year-old translator is parting ways with Benjamin Millepiedwhom he married in 2012. The main character Jackie (88%) was seen without a wedding ring, which shocked her followers and was the culmination of an important stage, which is already covered by all the world’s media.

Do not miss: Natalie Portman criticizes Luc Besson’s “Perfect Assassin”, says it causes “cringement”.

Portman And yarrow, a French choreographer and dancer, they met while filming The Black Swan (87%) in 2009, where he also choreographed dances and landed a small role. Their relationship escalated, and in December 2010 they announced their engagement. In June 2011, the couple had their first child, a son named Aleph. They married in a modest ceremony in August 2012 in Big Sur, California. Their relationship was mostly private, and together they worked on several art projects and collaborative efforts while maintaining a relatively low profile in the media while raising their family.

Watch the video

In accordance with US Weekly and magazine People, Natalie was seen in Sydney, alone and without a wedding ring. The actress traveled to the Australian city to attend the Angel City Equity Summit in support of the Women’s National Football League, which she founded a couple of years ago in the United States. The event comes two months after the French edition of Voici revealed treason on the part of yarrow, an extramarital affair that finally ended in a marriage that lasted several years. An anonymous source assured the publication. People that “he knows he made a big mistake and is doing everything he can to make Natalie forgive him and save their family.”

Continue reading history

We suggest you read: The Big Controversy Behind the Scenes of Star Wars

What are the best movies with Natalie Portman?

Natalie She began her acting career at a young age, making her debut in The Perfect Assassin at age 13, earning her praise for her acting. Her performance in Closeness: Gone with Desire (68%) earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She is also known for her role as Padmé Amidala in the second trilogy. star Wars. Throughout his career, he has shown his versatility by interpreting a wide range of characters in films such as V for Vendetta (73%), Black Swanfor which she received another Oscar for Best Actress, and the aforementioned Jackiein which she played former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Portman characterized by a meticulous approach to preparing her characters, which leads her to scrutinize roles, examining motives and psychology to give them a realistic and compelling dimension. He is able to alternate tense and emotional roles with more subtle and elaborate characters, demonstrating the impressive range of his acting skills. Her ability to convey depth and vulnerability through subtle facial expressions and gestures makes her a highly regarded and respected actress in the film industry.

Watch the video

Apart from her brilliant path as an actress, Portman He ventured into filming, directing and writing scripts for films such as A Story of Love and Darkness (65%) and Lucy in the Sky (40%). She has also been involved in humanitarian and social rights cases and has used her platform to advocate for issues such as gender equality and education. Likewise, he is known for supporting women in sports, promoting scholarships and all-female teams in the top divisions.

The last movie about Natalie in Hollywood – “Thor: Love and Thunder” (76%), released in July last year, a project, frankly, a very failure, calling into question all the recent developments of Marvel Studios. May December – his next work, the release of which is scheduled for November 17th.

You may also be interested in: Natalie Portman says she wants to return to Star Wars, but no one was looking for her

Watch the video