Natalie Portman: former partners of the actress

USA.-Natalie Portman joins the list of celebrities who ended relationships in 2023, as he broke up withBenjamin Millepied.

Actress known for her roles in films“Black Swan” And“Star Wars”kept his personal life under wraps as he had several boyfriends in the middle of the show.

Gael Garcia Bernal

In 2004, Natalie had a fleeting affair with a Mexican actor.Gael Garcia Bernalwith whom he broke up, since Gael allegedly cheated on him.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Shortly after her breakup with Garcia Bernal, Portman was romantically involved withJake Gyllenhaalwith whom he had an affair that lasted several months.

Jude Law

In 2007, after starring in Alfie, there were rumors that Portman was having an affair withJude Lawbut this has never been confirmed.

Rodrigo Santoro

During 2009Rodrigo Santoroand Natalie had a secret romance away from prying eyes until information was leaked that they were together.

Benjamin Millepied

On the set of the film “Black Swan” Natalie fell in love with the choreographer.Benjamin Millepiedwhom he married in 2012 and had two children:Aleph and Amalia.

Portman and Millepied broke up in 2023 after a former dancer cheated on him with an activist.Camille Tienne.