National Lottery Results Today, Thursday, August 10, 2023

results National Basin today, Thursday, August 10, 2023 According to official data, the following numbers were drawn:

The result of the preview of the National Pool at 10:15.

5208, 9004, 9473, 1470, 9891, 4794, 0584, 0997, 0269, 6892, 1333, 1155, 1744, 1477, 6104, 3044, 6742, 4231, 2202 and 7832.

At the head was 08, which, according to the meaning of dreams, means “Fire”.

Result of the First National Pool at 11:30.

0419, 5781, 9317, 6532, 9795, 6023, 4479, 4923, 2561, 7463, 4806, 7220, 2836, 1696, 7105, 6458, 8732, 0849, 3427 and 7171.

There were 19 at the head, which, according to the meaning of dreams, means “Fish”.

Morning result of the National Pool at 14:00.

5187, 8720, 3057, 5435, 1456, 5222, 8176, 3764, 4474, 9027, 5275, 3925, 4760, 6450, 3567, 6048, 0886, 9222, 1054 and 1940.

There were 87 at the head, which, according to the meaning of dreams, means “Lice”.

Evening result of the National Pool at 17:30.

9703, 6807, 5646, 7722, 0823, 3877, 6805, 5279, 7561, 1953, 8210, 7804, 5798, 1528, 7973, 7857, 6033, 5673, 8458 and 7589.

At the head was 03, which, according to the meaning of dreams, means “San-Kono”.

Night result of the National Pool at 21:00.

6454, 9090, 8701, 6373, 3923, 2488, 9300, 6789, 1688, 1568, 2170, 6134, 3257, 7971, 1502, 9692, 6255, 7600, 6688 and 7127.

There were 54 at the head, which, according to the meaning of dreams, means “Cow”.

How to play Quiniel

The game is very simple: you just need to choose a number from 1 to 4 digits from 0000 to 9999. The prize will be won according to the number and position of the numbers bet. Thus, if all four numbers are correct, the participant wins 3,500 times the amount wagered. If you click 3600 times the amount you bet. On the other hand, if you hit twice as much money as you played, 70 times, and if your bet matches a number 7 times the value.

