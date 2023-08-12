National Lottery Results Today, Thursday, August 10, 2023

Like every day, we tell you what the results are National Basin today, Thursday, August 10, 2023 According to official data, the following numbers were drawn:

Previa draw results, National pool at 10:15.

The winning number of the Previa draw was 5208, followed by 9004, 9473, 1470, 9891, 4794, 0584, 0997, 0269, 6892, 1333, 1155, 1744, 1477, 6104, 3044, 6742, 4 231 and 22. 02 and 7832.

Thus, at the head was 08, which in the dream dictionary means: “Fire.”

Results of the First National Pool draw at 11:30.

The winning Primera draw number was 0419, followed by 5781, 9317, 6532, 9795, 6023, 4479, 4923, 2561, 7463, 4806, 7220, 2836, 1696, 7105, 6458, 8732, 0 849 and 34. 27 and 7171.

Thus, at the head there were 19, which in the dream dictionary means: “Fish.”

Results of the National Quiniela morning draw at 14:00.

The winning number for the morning draw was 5187, followed by 8720, 3057, 5435, 1456, 5222, 8176, 3764, 4474, 9027, 5275, 3925, 4760, 6450, 3567, 6048, 0886, 9222 and 105. 4 and 1940 .

Thus, at the head was the number 87, which in the dream dictionary means: “Lice.”

The results of the evening drawing of the National pool at 17:30.

The winning number of the Vespertina draw was 9703, followed by 6807, 5646, 7722, 0823, 3877, 6805, 5279, 7561, 1953, 8210, 7804, 5798, 1528, 7973, 7857, 6033 , 567 3 and 8458 and 7589 .

Thus, 03 stood at the head, which in the dream dictionary means: “Holy Cone.”

The results of the National Quiniela night draw at 21:00.

The winning number of the Nocturna draw was 6454 followed by 9090, 8701, 6373, 3923, 2488, 9300, 6789, 1688, 1568, 2170, 6134, 3257, 7971, 1502, 9692, 6255 , 760 0 and 6688 and 7127 .

Thus, at the head there were 54, which in the dream dictionary means: “Cow.”

Currently, Quiniela is considered one of the most popular and oldest gambling games in the country, as its collective power has never waned despite the economic problems that have arisen in Argentina over the years.

According to historians, this takes place between the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, when various groups of immigrants, both Italian and Spanish, made bets at their meeting places, always in secret.

The gameplay is very simple. You must select a number from one to four digits from 0000 to 9999. The prize that the winner will receive if this number comes up depends on the amount and position of the bet on the numbers. Thus, if all four numbers are correct, the participant wins 3,500 times the amount wagered. If you click 3600 times the amount you bet. Finally, if you roll twice, 70 times the amount of money you played and if your bet matches the number times 7 times the value.