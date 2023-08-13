NETFLIX movie inspired by a REAL story, not for the faint of heart

Some tapes have such shocking plots that it’s hard to believe that they really were, as is the case with this one. movie from Netflix What inspired V true story What Not for the faint of heartas it is filled with great tension, showing everything one can risk in trying to solve a disturbing secret.

“The Price of Truth” this is a movie that is available in Netflix and inspired actual history What It’s not for the faint of heart. Said film is based on “The Lawyer Turned DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” written by Nathaniel Rich in The New York Times in 2016, in which he exposes the pollution of chemical giant DuPont Corporation in the United States.

Since the premiere in 2019 “The Price of Truth” shocked the audience with a raw and intense true story that tells how a lawyer discovers that one of the largest and most powerful companies in the world is involved in causing death to people because of the production of their products. Trying to uncover the terrible secret of his investigations, he will endanger his career, family and even his own life.

Dramatic story turns Not for the faint of heart thanks to the impressive development and amazing performance of the main characters, played by actors Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway. “The Price of Truth” this is a recording that will keep you on your toes for the 126 minutes it runs.

This is to ensure that those who have a subscription to Netflix and you are drawn to watching tense films inspired by real events, they are not to be missed “The Price of Truth”which will also raise awareness of the impact on the world of some companies that, at the cost of earning millions of dollars, create environmental and health problems that are usually catastrophic.