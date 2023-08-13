Netflix names new reasons for blocking accounts: don’t get caught

Netflix It is the streaming platform that currently has the most users. Hundreds of users use it for enjoy movies and series in your free time or share with your partner, family and friends.

However, a few months ago, the news worried hundreds of users. netflix, Well it can’t be share passwords with other people, Unless they pay more to use the extra screen.

Within a few months the man who entered Netflix received an email stating that they needed set the account as the main one on the home TV, otherwise it could not be used.

“Your Netflix account is for you and for the people who live with you, that is, for your home,” was part of the message that reached users.

If a friend or relative who wants to use a Netflix account will have to pay $8,900 per month.. Netflix did this so that the accounts couldn’t be shared the way they’ve been doing for years.

According to the Ganbeta portal, the streaming platform uses the IP address to know where it is being accessed from, and thus manages to know which one is the main TV. and the house where the signal is emitted so that only the people who live there can use the extra screens.

However, if a person wants to use Netflix from another location, an email will be sent to the person who owns the account with temporary code with which you can access for 14 daysunder the option “I’m traveling”.

However, if people don’t enter the code, the account may be locked out.