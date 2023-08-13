Netflix Premieres: This Week’s New Korean ‘Thriller’ and Series About One of Hollywood’s Most Media Trials

The Masked Girl and Depp vs. Heard” stands out among the titles incorporated into the platform.

We cross the equator of the month of August and we do so with our eyes set on the new series and movies that the streaming giant has prepared for this week. The fiction catalog currently includes titles such as the fantasy series El electido; docuseries Depp vs. Heard and the Korean thriller The Girl in the Mask.

For most moviegoers, the animated film The Monkey King and the Korean drama Focus of Contagion land on Netflix, among others.

You can check below series and movies that will premiere on Netflix from August 14 to 20.

ORIGINAL NETFLIX SERIES

Chosen

This week comes Netflix The Chosen One, his new fantasy original series. Inspired by the comic book saga american jesus, by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, the plot follows Jodie, a 12-year-old teenager who discovers she possesses powers similar to those of Jesus Christ. Including raising the dead. Jodie just wants to use these skills to impress the girl she likes. Although it doesn’t take long for him to realize that, in fact, his powers will be his main weapon against the antichrist in an unprecedented battle to save humanity.

Premiere: August 16

Depp vs. he heard

Another new addition to the Netflix catalog this week is the documentary series Depp vs. he heard. It describes the controversial and media trial in which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard stood. A lawsuit that generated hundreds of comments and reactions on social networks.

Premiere: August 16

masked girl

Korean fiction The Masked Girl will also be available on the platform starting this week. The plot revolves around Kim Mo-mi. a woman with a seemingly normal life who covers her face with a mysterious mask at dusk to get into the skin of a notorious “streamer”. His world is turned upside down when his name is linked to an unforeseen incident.

Premiere: August 18

In Fury (Reality)

Premiere: August 16

Premiere: August 17

Premiere: August 18

OTHER SERIES PREMIERES

ballerinas

The original series of HBO Ballers with Dwayne Johnson in the lead role is another novelty that goes to the platform’s catalog. The plot tells about the everyday life of a group of friends made up of several footballers, some of whom are already retired, and some of whom are still active.

Premiere: 15 August

ORIGINAL NETFLIX MOVIES

plague outbreak

Focus of contagion is the title of one of the new videos that you will find on the platform this week. The story takes place in a hospital where a group of healthcare professionals and patients have been trapped after a virus outbreak is detected. In this harrowing scenario, they will have to make transcendental decisions to survive.

Premiere: 15 August

Monkey King

For family enjoyment, The Monkey King original animated movie is coming to Netflix. Inspired by the Chinese legend of Sun Wkong, better known as the Monkey King, the film tells the story of this powerful primate who ruled heaven and earth at will for years without fear of the consequences. Wanting to regain his old life, he embarks on a journey in which he will have to face dozens of demons, the invincible king of dragons and of course his main enemy, the ego that he cannot control. A young woman stands in his way, who will try to show him that even the smallest act can have consequences for others.

Premiere: August 18

Sports Secrets: Hall of Infamy

Premiere: 15 August

Premiere: August 18

