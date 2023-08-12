NEW AUTHORIZED COVID 19 VACCINE – Tintiando

Share

Around 61,000 people from Manisale have not started the Covid 19 vaccination program..

During 2023, 327 cases of Covid 19 were reported in Manizales, eight of which were in children under the age of 3, demonstrating the importance of timely vaccination of children and adherence to the recommendations provided by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection.

Lady Lisbeth Moreno Meza, head of public health, pointed out that “We invite all parents to bring their children to ensure protection against this disease, which is still active in the city and has recorded over 300 cases this year, 8 of them in children under the age of 3, resulting in two deaths in the last year. 2 years.

Currently, about 61,000 people from Manisale have not started the Covid 19 vaccination program, and some have not yet received the full regimen or booster dose.

It is important to be vigilant as the World Health Organization has alerted the world in recent days to EG.5, a derivative of a recombinant variant of XBB, which may indicate an increase in Covid incidence in the population.

It’s worth pointing out that timely vaccination during childhood is important because it helps ensure children’s immunity before they are exposed to diseases or viruses that can be fatal.

The population that should receive an additional dose against Covid-19:

pregnant women

Over 60 years

Associated population

Human Talent in Health

Why is vaccination important for people with comorbidities?

Reduce the risk of death, prevent possible complications from the disease, avoid the consequences of infection and reduce the risk of new variants.

In the presence of the following diseases, an additional dose should be used:

Obesity, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart failure, hypertension, hypothyroidism, rheumatic or hematological diseases

Active cancer under treatment

Advanced cancers and neoplastic and benign hematological pathologies associated with immunosuppression, including, but not limited to, acute leukemia, chronic lymphoma, myeloma, and bone marrow aplasia

Cancer in those who plan to start or have just completed treatment (<6 months)

Transplantation of hematopoietic progenitors or solid organs or on a waiting list for transplantation

HIV infection is independent of CD4 count

Latent, active or fibrothorax tuberculosis

Treatment with high-dose steroids (0.5 mg/kg/day for more than 10 days), use of DMARDs or immunomodulators

Primary immunodeficiencies or other type of immunosuppression, including splenectomy or with functional asplenia

Multiple sclerosis and neuromyelitis optica

History of Guillain-Barré syndrome or facial paralysis (Bell’s palsy)

Coagulation or anticoagulant disorders

Similarly, bone marrow transplant patients should resume their full Covid 19 vaccination schedule. The municipal administration is calling on the general population to be vaccinated against this virus that has claimed the lives of so many people around the world.

Data of Interest

About 6.3 million people have died worldwide as a result of COVID-19.

