New disaster for Lukaku

In summer, Romelu Lukaku lives in these hours of yet another failure. After a break with Inter and harsh criticism from former teammate and friend Lautaro and Javier Zanetti himself, the striker will have to deal with the whole atmosphere Juventus, who do not want to see him even in paint.

The Belgian spent months in negotiations with the Bianconeri, which led to his silence and farewell to Inter, who tried to sign him for a third time and were ultimately outraged by his behavior. His future as a bianconero, highly praised by Allegri’s coach, depended on bartering with Vlahovic, who had not yet been successful. Juve are asking for 40 million euros and the transfer of the former Nerazzurri, while Chelsea are offering just over half.. There has been no move forward and therefore the most likely solution for Lukaku today is Saudi Arabia, where Al Hilal have put 50m on the table for sale and apparently a big salary for the player.

Meanwhile, besides At Juventus, it seems only the board and coach are convinced of the need for the operation. Tifosi, both because of their attachment to Vlachowicz and Lukaku’s interist background, have been protesting on social media against his arrival for weeks, and yesterday they made it even clearer. Juve celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Agnelli family at the helm of the club with a friendly match against Next Gen, the organization’s second team, which Allegri’s side won 8-0. The fans sang this song many times during the match. “We don’t want Lukaku” and they gave Vlahovic a round of applause. Before the game, he also appeared at the Allianz Stadium. Curva Sud signed banner: “Lukaku, stay in Milan: we already have a second goalkeeper”. The Belgian is already considered a traitor for Interisti, and Juventini don’t want him either. Aside from a new and unexpected turn of events, the best he has left is the Saudi League.