New diseases, poverty and hunger

Dr. Jorge Gorodner

n Poverty and hunger are simultaneous elements of great importance for the spread of new diseases, and other factors such as ignorance, poverty, ill health and environmental changes due to global warming must also be taken into account if we are to face a problem with a difficult solution .

Malnutrition is an indicator of the extent of the problem. Initially, due to malnutrition, children experience weight loss with a high risk of contracting infectious diseases. During the growth stage, they require high energy and protein requirements. And in the later ones, if they are not, there is a growth deficit and mental retardation, which marks their further development. Weight for age measures global undernourishment. Height for age indicates chronic malnutrition, and weight for height indicates acute malnutrition. The consequences are poor muscle development, lower IQ, infectious diseases in childhood, and an increased risk of chronic disease in adulthood.

Malnutrition is mainly a consequence of poverty, and this is the cause of malnutrition. The most vulnerable children are at high risk of dying from diarrhea, pneumonia and new diseases. Most disadvantaged children are malnourished. Their future in adulthood is linked to early malnutrition and the subsequent development of chronic diseases such as coronary heart disease, diabetes mellitus and hypertension. These will be adults with limited physical and intellectual abilities.

Worldwide, 820 million children suffer from hunger and 3 million children under the age of 5 die each year (UNICEF), 80% of which are in 20 countries. In Argentina, in the second half of 2022, 39.2% of the population was below the poverty line, reaching 29.6% of households. (Indec) (Profile. Retrieved 08/03/2023). 15.5% of children and adolescents are food insecure and 2 million children suffer from hunger (Doctors Without Borders. Consultation 08/03/2023). The infant mortality rate for children under 5 is 0.4%. The situation mostly occurs in indigenous communities (Pato Pinta Foundation. – News. Accessed 08/01/2023). The most affected regions of the country are the northeast, northwest and the second cordon of the suburbs of Buenos Aires.

One important factor influencing emerging disease and malnutrition is the lack of basic sanitation services such as drinking water and sanitation. Another factor is the low level of education of mothers. 10% are Argentine mothers, while mothers from the northeast of the country make up 30%.

The connection between health and the environment has gravity. Climate change affects health, especially in vulnerable ecological and social systems, causing changes in the epidemiology of emerging diseases. Rising temperatures, variable rainfall patterns and climate change are changing the geographic area, influencing the behavior of important vectors and/or vectors of infectious diseases.

Climate change with global warming and food shortages are having a negative impact on nutrition and health, especially of the poor in some regions of the world, increasing the number of people suffering from malnutrition, mainly in subtropical and tropical areas. Global warming is increasing the frequency and extent of floods and droughts, affecting food shortages and increasing human vulnerability to emerging diseases.

As the globe warms, mosquito-borne diseases are of concern due to their rapid spread, spread and aggressiveness. To this should be added the action of a person who changes the ecosystem with large-scale work, without taking into account the implementation of measures to protect the environment.

The underdeveloped countries are most vulnerable to climate change and emerging diseases, mainly due to failures in the application of sanitary measures. The products of these changes can move through space, with consequent risk to residents. It is generally accepted that all ecosystems of the world are interconnected. To do this, social values ​​must be prioritized, including decent housing and adequate food in terms of quality and quantity; educational; sanitary; environmental factors and all other involved links in the complex that determines the emerging diseases.

This situation must be changed through the sustainable development of education, social welfare, including balanced nutrition, and health projects aimed at tackling emerging diseases for the benefit of society and future generations.

