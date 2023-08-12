New images of Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers and Dar-Benn in the movie “Miracles”

Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in Miracles (2023). Image: Total Film Instagram (@totalfilm).

Friday 11 August 2023 in the world PAPER HEROES. Total Film’s official Instagram account has released new images of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Dar-Benn (Zave Ashton) in Marvels (2023), which will be released on November 9 (Latin America) and 10 (USA).

Co-executive producer Mary Livanos commented on Kree adversary Captain Marvel (https://www.gamesradar.com/the-marvels-exclusive-images-total-film/): “Dar-Benn represents a new era for the Empire. after a disastrous encounter with Captain Marvel in the past. And so, from the ashes of the Kree Empire, Dar-Benn rose.”

Set in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) written and directed by Nia DaCosta (Little Forest, Candyman), following the events of the Ms. Marvel (2022) miniseries starring Teyonah Parris as Photon/ Monica. Rambo, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Zenobia Shroff as Muniba Khan, Mohan Kapoor as Yusuf Khan, Saagar Sheikh as Aamir Khan, Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, Randall Park as Jimmy Wu, Daniel Ings as Ty-Ron, Colin Stoneley as Papp-Ton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo Joon, Shamir Anderson, Abraham Popula, Fion Jolly, Caroline Simonnet and Jessica Zhou.

Summary: Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, has claimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and exacted her revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences force Carol to bear the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her into an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become intertwined with those of Jersey City superfan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now a KNOW astronaut, Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must unite and learn to work in harmony to save the universe under the name “Miracles”.

Dates for the following movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Deadpool 3 (May 3, 2024), Captain America: Brave New World (July 26, 2024), Thunderbolts (December 20, 2024), Blade (February 14, 2025), Fantastic Four (May 2, 2025) .), Avengers: The Kahn Dynasty (May 1, 2026), Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027), Armor Wars (no release date), Untitled sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home (no release date) , untitled sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (unreleased), project produced by Scarlett Johansson (date unannounced), untitled film (July 25, 2025), untitled film (February 13, 2026), film untitled (July 24, 2026), untitled film (November 6, 2026).

Marvel Studios series on the Disney+ streaming service: Loki season two (October 6, 2023), Echo (November 29, 2023), X-Men 97 seasons one and two (end 2023, no date announced), seasons two and three ” What if…?” (date not announced), Ironheart (2024), Agatha: Coven of Chaos (2024), Daredevil: Born Again (beginning 2024), untitled Wakanda series (date not announced), Spider-Man: Freshman Year (2024), Spider- Man: Sophomore Year (date not announced), Marvel Zombies (2024), Wonder Man (2023–2024), untitled Nova series (date not announced), and Vision Quest (2024–2025).

