New images of Emma Stone in the film “Poor creatures” by Yorgos Lanthimos

Latest issue of the magazine Total films brought with him a couple of new images poor fellowslast film Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, whose cast will be led by Emma Stone. Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe.

Emma Stone plays the main role in the images, who will play the heroine in the film. Cuteluck frankenstein monster who was able to come back to life thanks to the peculiar scientist he embodies Willem Dafoe.

The magazine accompanies this new look at poor fellows interview with Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stonewhich allows us to put Bella’s character even more into context.

Curious, Yorgos Lanthimos He did not envision that Bella would end up having the looks she represents in the images you can see in this news, but she has finally come to terms with him and is happy with the new dimension she brings to her protagonist.

New images of Emma Stone in the film “Poor Affairs” by Yorgos Lanthimos

“well i remember that I dyed my hair too dark and we kind of had to put up with it– explained the main character poor things.

“It was an idea that was almost ahead of its time.Kind of a reactionary. But childish and natural and all thats,” added Yorgos Lanthimos.So we thought it would be nice to dye her hair dark. But then Emma went ahead and dyed her hair jet black. And I thought okay“.”It went on and on and it was like: “A curse. Very good. BlackEmma Stone laughed.

“She looked amazing with her white skin. There are many such accidents., even in the most detailed design of certain costumes, and then, I don’t know, they fall apart, and then we build something else. So it’s a very complex process, I think.“, complained the director poor fellows.