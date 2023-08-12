News + Losses + Surprises!

Chelsea will play Liverpool on the first day of the Premier League. The meeting will take place on Sunday, August 13 at 16:30 (local time) at Stamford Bridge. Find out here the possible lineups and losses for this match.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Match preview

The Premier League is back! The new season of English football has begun and one of the matches that will close the first weekend is Chelsea vs. Chelsea. Liverpool.

Both the Blues and the Reds want to win. Last season was a low blow for both of them, so this is an opportunity to start improving to achieve the title.

Locals arrive from pre-season as Premier League Summer Series Champions. They played their friendlies in the US and finished with three wins and two draws.

beaten to Wrexham with five goals, they were 4-3 with Brighton and lost two to Fulham. At a minimum, they drew with Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund.

In the summer, Chelsea completely changed its composition. After the nightmare of last season, about 19 players left the club. But big promises came like Christopher Nkunku and Nicholas Jackson.

For their part, the guests had a good pre-season. Their tour passed through Singapore and ended four wins and one loss.

They won against Karlsruhe by four goals, then drew with Greuther Fürth. They beat Leicester City 4-0 but lost 3-4 to Bayern Munich. Their last game was a victory over Darmstadt.

Despite a drop in performance, they finished fifth in the 2022-23 table. They will play in the Europa League and They will fight for a return to the Champions League. They finished the season with an eleven-game losing streak.

As for their composition, they have not undergone significant changes. They said goodbye to Jordan Henderson, but Dominic Soboslai and Alexis Mac Allister appeared in midfield.

Liverpool has series of six draws with Chelsea, four of them to zero. Londoners last won in 2021 at Anfield. While the northerners won in 2020 at Stamford Bridge.

Lineups Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Chelsea

The blue team was formed in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Start XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Rhys James, Thiago Silva, Levi Colville, Ben Chilwell; Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Karni Chukwuemeka, Mikhail Mudrik; Nicholas Jackson.

Lost due to injury: Armando Broja, Benoît Badiashile, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Bettinelli, Noni Maduque.

Wesley Fofona will miss most of the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Liverpool

The red team was formed according to the 4-3-3 formation.

starting eleven: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Amdrew Robertson; Dominic Soboslai, Curtis Jones, Alexis McAllister; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz.

Lost due to injury: Stefan Baisetic and Thiago.

Latest Chelsea Liverpool Match News

Here’s how Chelsea prepare for their first head-to-head match of the season:

Liverpool have revealed their third kit for the 2023/24 season.

Bet with the best bookmakers August 12, 2023