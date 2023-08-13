NEWS | The movie Monopoly starts in the hands of Lionsgate

Monopoly is a real estate trading board game created by Elizabeth Magie in 1903.

WITH transformers Down Dungeons and Dragonspassing Barney, Polly Pocket AND Hot Wheels, the era of film adaptations of games and toys seems to be a new trend in the industry after the demise of superheroes. And what’s next? movie Monopoly in hands Lion Gate.

According to Diversitythe film about the world’s best-selling board game, launched after the production company acquired the rights to several properties Entertainment Hasbro. “This sale is fully in line with our strategy and we are pleased that we were able to successfully complete this process.said the CEO of the brand, Chris Cocksthis statement.

Monopoly is one of the best-selling commercial board games in the world and is today owned by the American company Hasbro.

As far-fetched as the movie sounds MonopolyIt is worth mentioning that the adaptation of the game for the big screen has been in production for years. At one point, Kevin Hart He was one of the actors associated with the project. There were also rumors of a possible address via Ridley Scott. However, nothing came of it when the laws passed from universal Down Hasbro Again.

It is not yet clear what approach will be taken for this production, or who will be involved in bringing the game based on the exchange and sale of real estate to a successful conclusion this time around. Time will tell if the movie Monopoly it becomes a success because it turned out to be fun lego movies Or maybe it’s one of those others that will be doomed to oblivion.

