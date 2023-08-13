Newspaper TODAY | Avian Influenza: Outbreak Alert in Latin America and the Caribbean

Fifteen countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have reported outbreaks of a highly pathogenic virus that have never been reported before.

He PAHO epidemiological report on outbreaks of avian influenza indicates that until the 31st epidemiological week (EW) 2023. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. outbreaks were detected virus Highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) in domestic, farmed or wild birds and mammals.

inside identified mammalsred foxes and skunks have been most commonly affected in North America, while sea lions have been most commonly affected in South America.

The report highlights that detection of outbreaks of avian influenza from High pathogenicity in 15 Latin American and Caribbean countries This the situation was never recorded.

The identified foci are located mainly in the areas of the Pacific flyway.

To date, and since the emergence of avian influenza A(H5N1) in the Americas in 2014, three human infections caused by avian influenza A(H5N1).

The first in the United States of America, which was reported on April 29, 2022, the second in Ecuador, which was reported on January 9, 2023, and the third in Chile, which was reported on March 29, 2023.

Given this scenario, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Organization for Animal Health (WHO) are calling for countries to work collaboratively and multisectorally to preserve animal health and protect human health.