Newspaper TODAY | Pharmacists worry about debt, but are confident in the next government

The Pharmaceutical Unions issued a statement expressing the sector’s concerns about the growing debt accumulated in recent years by both the Ministry of Health and the Institute of Social Security (IPS).

Statement signed by representatives of the Chamber of Representatives and Importers of Pharmaceutical, Toiletries, Household and Related Products (CRIPFA), the Paraguayan Chamber of Pharmaceutical Research Companies (CAPACINFAR), the Paraguayan Chamber of Medical Devices and Equipment – Dental and Laboratory (CAPPEM), the Paraguayan Chamber of Importers of Diagnostic Equipment (CAPIME) and the Paraguayan Chamber of Innovators in Vitro Diagnostics (CAPAIDI).

In a statement, they claim that the sector’s total debt exceeds approximately $630 million at the end of July 31, 2023, of which 59% is from the Ministry of Health, about $371.3 million, and 41% is from the IPS, about $257.7 million. Of the total amount of $440.4 million, more than 70% is owed to the importing sector.

They further explain thatThe accumulated debt has been registered since at least 2021, some files even from an earlier date. “Part of the same account with the payment obligation of the Ministry of Health, however, they have not yet announced the deadline or payment plan for fulfilling the obligation received,” they cite.

He also claims thate from the union they have constantly promoted an open and collaborative dialogue, considering that the supply of various services, medicines and means of production was not interrupted despite the lack of payment.

“Today we see ourselves under obligation to say that the long term of debt puts us in an unsustainable situation and a reality that we are prolonging due to the lack of response from the government. However, we have hope and find openness with the new government, for which the health of all Paraguayans is an absolute priority, ”they emphasize.

They emphasize that for this reason cThey trust in the “effective and immediate management” that the current public health situation requires. to guarantee our compatriots sensitive and humane provision.

Finally, they call on the authorities to formulate appropriate actions to guarantee health coverage and access to supplies and medicines for all the country’s health networks providing care to citizens.