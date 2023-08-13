Newspaper TODAY | Vitamin D: how long can you sunbathe without protection

We have more and more vitamin D deficiency and increased sales of nutritional supplements, while sunscreen consumption is growing exponentially. Yes, but no.

As the experts explain, 80% of vitamin D is synthesized by the skin when exposed to ultraviolet light without protection. and only 20% through diet.

some types fish, such as oily fish, or maintain an adequate intake of dairy productss may help in cases of deficiency, but sun exposure is necessary because it is the source from which we get more vitamin D.

Now that the controversy has been filed, Alejandro Camara noted that “this is an issue that needs to be discussed with dermatologists, but in which we must find a balance, midpoint where more sun exposure is allowed.”

In fact, this explains what exists studies that show that this largely depends on the terrain, climate, whether there is more sun, more clouds.

But as a general recommendation, which is supported by almost everyone and which even dermatologists are willing to accept, Kamara explains that “It is believed that 10-15 minutes of unprotected sun exposure at peak time approximately 3 times a week is long enough to maintain vitamin D levels, not to recover from low levels.

It also depends on the surface of the body that is exposed, but in principle, in those 10-15 minutes of exposure without cream, there is no time for the appearance of sunburn or the appearance of other dermatological complications. For this reason, and almost in general, dermatologists also agree with this measure.

But, as with everything, it is also important to pay attention to the nuances. That is, as the expert explains, “Exposing yourself to the sun at three in the afternoon is not the same as being at nine in the morning.”

ultraviolet radiation that induces the synthesis of vitamin Dmuch lower in the early or late hours than in the hours of maximum incidence.

Also remember how sunscreens are associated withthe synthesis of vitamin D and the nuances that with sunscreen only 8% SPF“Vitamin D synthesis is eliminated by 100%.”

So, it is clear that with the use of sun protection, the possibility of the production of this vitamin D, is completely excluded.

It’s not about black or white. To use or not to use. But find a balance and above all, as Kamara explains, leave some room for organization to synthesize this vitamin D to avoid deficiency.

Why is vitamin D so important?

After reading all of the above, you may be wondering why so much attention is paid to the synthesis of this vitamin. And we’re going to make a little reminder of all the benefits this brings us.

Vitamin D is essential for various functions of the human body.including bone health, immune system and hormonal regulation.

TO its great contribution through sunlight is known as the “vitamin of the Sun”. because our body can synthesize it when the skin is exposed to sunlight, especially ultraviolet radiation.

One day UVB rays come into contact with the skin, causing a conversion of the compound present in the skin. (7-dehydrocholesterol) to vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol).

Subsequently, the liver and kidneys complete the activation process so that vitamin D can perform its main functions and benefit us.

Vitamin D Benefits

Vitamin D plays a critical role in health And some of the most prominent benefits of this vitamin relate to bone, cardiovascular, or hormone health:

* Vitamin D is essential for the absorption of calcium into the boness, which strengthens the skeleton and helps prevent bone diseases such as osteoporosis.

*Promotes optimal functioning of the immune system, helps fight infections and diseases.

* It has been suggested that adequate vitamin D levels associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

* Vitamin D is involved in the regulation of important hormoneswhich can affect mood and mental health.

*Research shows that adequate vitamin D levels may be related to lower risk of certain types of cancer, type 2 diabetes, and autoimmune diseases.

So allow yourself a quarter of an hour without sunscreen. Not for “brown” more or less, but for health.