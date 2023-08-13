Newspaper TODAY | “We need a ministry that will stop being a typical cashier who collects and pays”

The creation of the Ministry of Economy in Paraguay will increase the efficiency of the state, as its future head, Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos, advocates.
There is a draft in the Chamber of Deputies Law establishing the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The document has already received half of the approval of the Senate.
Economist Carlos Fernandez Valdovinosthe future head of the organization, explained to the press that this proposal unites “state reengineering”. “We believe that being under one head will make the function of the Paraguayan state much more efficient,” he added.
He also emphasized that this initiative is part of a much broader project, and in this sense, he announced that another draft organizational structure will be presented reorganize other institutions that can be combined in such a way as to ensure better coordination of public policies.
Fernandez Valdovinos defended it The merger project has been in Congress for a month now, causing him to dismiss the idea that it was supposed to be done in a hurry.as going to set from the opposition. “I am open to receiving various proposals that they may put forward,” he stressed.
Finally, he explained that Paraguay was in a state of economic and social development in which certain institutions needed to be adapted. In the past, he recalled, he had to amend the Banking Law and the Organic Charter of the Central Bank, and he stressed that what is needed now is the Ministry of Economy, which “already plays the role of planner, designer, short-term, medium-term, and long-term, and stop being a typical cashier who only collects and pays”.
From this Saturday, the work connecting the cities of Asuncion and Lambare has been temporarily allowed. It will be possible to move along the avenue from 7:00 to 16:00 for four days.
The still unfinished avenue of Costanera Sur was opened to the public to know the progress of workwhich It is expected to be completed in July 2024.
Road works are allowed from this Saturday the 12th to Tuesday the 15th and people They will be able to travel in their cars from 7:00 to 16:00.
Despite the fact that only 30% of the site is asphalted in the work, they assure that It is in good road condition.. You can enter from Avda Kolon and exit through Avraham Shveizar Street or vice versa.
During the period of free circulation for the population, there will be no cars on the routebut will be guarded by security personnel. The length of the route is over 7.5 km. and, according to the MOPC, the physical progress of the work is approaching 80%.
The work is carried out by a southern consortium consisting of the Spanish company Eurofinsa SA and the Paraguayan Ingeniería de Topografía y Caminos SA (T&C), in term 3 years.
A German citizen, prosecuted for the disappearance of a girl, was detained when he allegedly accompanied his sister Yuya, who was going to Switzerland.
According to the data, Rainer Oberuber had the minor’s permission and the girl’s passport with him. went missing in Ambush in April 2020.
Oberuber was detained after checking the suitcase through an x-ray at Silvio Pettirossi Airport. He supposedly accompanied his sister Yuya, who returned to Switzerland.
“According to the information sent to me by the Security Department, the minor was going to Zurich, and in her suitcase were the documents of the missing girl,” airport director Douglas Cubillia told Sanduti Radio.
The girl missed the flight for todayand a police crime investigation unit was set up at the site of the inspection. Officials from the Ministry of Public Security were also called.
News in development.
The accident happened yesterday morning in the San Miguel area of the city of Ciudad del Este. The motive is dealt with by prosecutor Viviana Sanchez of President Franco’s Unit 2.
The man, who He was driving under the influence of alcohol he lost direction and crashed into the back of a public ministry van. At that moment, driver Alejandro Leyva, He was waiting for a retinue that was conducting a raid on the facility.
Near Isidro Ariel Segovia34 years old who was driving his car when lost control by hitting the back of the mobile prosecutora of President Franco, used by the Attorney Vivian Sanchez division.
The police report says that Segovia was moving towards the city center when he collided with a truck parked in front of the house.
In fact, only material damage was recorded. Bye, Segovia was detained and subjected to a breathalyzer positive test result with 1035 mg/l.
