Newspaper TODAY | “We need a ministry that will stop being a typical cashier who collects and pays”

The creation of the Ministry of Economy in Paraguay will increase the efficiency of the state, as its future head, Carlos Fernandez Valdovinos, advocates.

There is a draft in the Chamber of Deputies Law establishing the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The document has already received half of the approval of the Senate.

Economist Carlos Fernandez Valdovinosthe future head of the organization, explained to the press that this proposal unites “state reengineering”. “We believe that being under one head will make the function of the Paraguayan state much more efficient,” he added.

He also emphasized that this initiative is part of a much broader project, and in this sense, he announced that another draft organizational structure will be presented reorganize other institutions that can be combined in such a way as to ensure better coordination of public policies.

Fernandez Valdovinos defended it The merger project has been in Congress for a month now, causing him to dismiss the idea that it was supposed to be done in a hurry.as going to set from the opposition. “I am open to receiving various proposals that they may put forward,” he stressed.

Finally, he explained that Paraguay was in a state of economic and social development in which certain institutions needed to be adapted. In the past, he recalled, he had to amend the Banking Law and the Organic Charter of the Central Bank, and he stressed that what is needed now is the Ministry of Economy, which “already plays the role of planner, designer, short-term, medium-term, and long-term, and stop being a typical cashier who only collects and pays”.

