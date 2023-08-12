Neymar, another hack from Laporta’s friends



08/12/2023



Updated at 10:57





Neymar intends to reduce his contract with PSG and will sign any Arab team. This team, which is yet to be determined and will be purely on-screen, will be transferred to Barcelona in return for a salary of €12 million net per year. This is not a nostalgic operation, but they are hiding behind nostalgia to justify another whip from the usual Laporta agents. As in the case of Lewandowski, the fixer of the Brazilian transfer is Pinhas Zahawi, former partner of the president of Barcelona. Laporta and Zahawi were already the architects of the operation that took the Brazilian from the Camp Nou to take him to Paris. Laporta mediated “of amagatotis”, blaming the then-president of the club, Josep Maria Bartomeu, for incompetence and pusillanimity. The impending transfer, which will be announced in the next few hours or days, has been carried out against the express will of Xavi, who has been left alone at the club since the departure of Jordi Cruyff and has no choice but to swallow what they have been throwing him out since the directive.

Together with Neymar, Barça already runs three nursing homes. Lewandowski, Gundogan and returning Neymar. All three will charge as youngsters, what will their pension be. More generally, Barcelona transfers, among former City players (Guardiola, Ferran Soriano and Arab sheikhs who want to keep the club in their name when they cannot pay their debts) and those represented by the company of Laporta’s son, Taca Zahawi and Jorge Mendes they respond to the inexorable logic of the commission, far from technical needs. To the juicy list we must add the recently registered André Cury, who was the architect of a new Brazilian millionaire company: Víctor Roque, which will cost €74 million: 40 in fixed amount, 21 in bonuses and 13 in taxes and fees. It will be the second most expensive transfer in Brazilian football. Neymar had 88.4 – which Barça also paid – and Endrik had 72.

Not only did Neymar fail at PSG, he insulted Barcelona every time they showed interest in him and he comes back because he couldn’t find any club that would pay him that amount. Like parents who buy a Mercedes and send their children to public school, Laporta will use the last leverage to pay a salary before signing up the players he already has. And this is not a lever either, but a usurious contract of some investment funds that have paid with full awareness that they are “buying” something that does not exist, in exchange for demanding draconian conditions for the money they lend to a club that has no money for everyday functioning but instead they can use their wealth to pay off debts. 120 million that they intend to “leverage” these funds in exchange for a percentage of the company which is nothing and for which Jaume Roures and Socios.com made it clear that they paid – without paying – 100 million euros, is a pipe dream that serves only to run forward and increase the club’s debt and inability to repay.

An anecdote that happened last week at the Cala Jondal restaurant in Ibiza is about an overrated football bubble. They went to dinner together, Militao, Vinicius and Neymar, but no one paid any attention to them. In fact, hardly anyone noticed their presence, because at the next table sat none other than Mick Jagger and Leo DiCaprio. It’s a metaphor for forever that you make a star and you’re invisible, because by your side are geniuses who changed the world, and you’re nothing more than a quinqui who shoots and doesn’t always get lucky. As Brad Pitt tells DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s latest film, “I’ve told you a thousand times not to cry in front of Mexicans.”





