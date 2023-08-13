Neymar, collateral damage at Barça, 2 fights, 1 casualty, 55 million

Possible return neymar It becomes a crossfire in leopard. Right now there is a mixture of intersecting interests inside the club: economic, sports, image, worthy, authoritative… The whole situation is causing tension for the board of directors, who believe that the return of a world star will overestimate the club, and the sports organization, which believes that the player with the fame and habits of Neymar will unbalance a young dressing room that wants to grow.

Xavi says no to Neymar

Javi Hernandez it is closed in the band. The Egarense manager sees no point in resurrecting a player from the past who has a difficult history with Barça and a reputation for not taking care of himself during the club’s recovery phase. Right now there is a team full of young people from home who want to grow and prove themselves at the first level and Xavi believes that Neymar can be a distraction or a hindrance in the dressing room. In addition, he believes that it is more important to strengthen other distinctions, such as the right side. Joan LaportaOn the other hand, he believes that the arrival of a world star will have a positive effect on the image of the club and, in addition, he still has enough talent to improve sports results.

Neymar at PSG pre-season training / Photo: EFE

Negotiations are moving forward, and the situation is changing every minute. For now psg He does not have Neymar and the Brazilian is working on terminating his contract with the Parisian club. In addition, the emergence of leverage at Barça could make it possible to sign Neymar, who is willing to take a pay cut. However, when it seemed that an agreement was not far off, the Brazilian striker received an offer of 100 million euros. Saudi Arabia this paralyzed the situation, according to Fabrizio Romano. Right now, only a call from Xavi could unlock the operation.

Ansu Fati’s future is in danger

In addition, there is another important aspect to consider, namely that the arrival of another attacker will lead to an overflow of the attack line. Today, Robert Lewandowski and Rafinha are the undisputed starters, while Barça have nasty players like Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati, Abde, who has already signed for the League, and Lamin Yamal, who will combine support and team dynamics. the first team and could play minutes. If Neymar came, it would be necessary to close the painful sale of one of the pearls house who are fighting for a place in the starting lineup.

Ansu Fati celebrating his goal in Gamper ahead of Tottenham / Photo: EFE

Ansu Fati It is the player who must start looking for a new home. Xavi, as he showed last season, is more trusting Ferran Torres and he cannot guarantee “10” of all the minutes he would like to play. In addition, he never dared to speak directly about his future: “He is a player who matters for the club in the present and future, but everything is open and nothing can be guaranteed,” the coach said at a press conference. conference. . With the arrival of Neymar, there will be even more competition ahead, and Ansu will prefer to look for a place where he can be guaranteed more minutes, with the only condition that it will be a “top team” on the European stage, such as from the top of the league. Premier League.

Neymar’s return represents momentum at the club. Is it worth investing 55 million in a player who has already once betrayed the colors and lost one of the pearls of La Masia? Debate is filed, only time will tell.