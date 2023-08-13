Neymar signing, Ansu Fati’s future… Xavi gets wet in the Barça market

FC Barcelona will open their season this Sunday, August 13th with a visit to Getafe at the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum starting at 21:30 (21:30 CEST). Javi Hernandez held his first press conference of the season and left several doubts about Ansu Fati’s succession to the squad or Neymar Jr’s possible return this summer. He made it clear that from today until August 31, when the transfer market closes, anything can happen.

“I can’t make progress in the market. We’re focused on tomorrow’s game and the ability to sign players.” Xavi said decisively after being asked about rumors that Ney is close to returning to the Barça team after six years at Paris Saint-Germain. The Egar man insisted he could not give details on the club’s plans for this latest stretch of the transfer window, although he insisted they were optimistic about signing all players: “We are waiting. The club is doing well. and we will try to register as many as possible. We are optimistic and positive.”

The future of Ansu Fati is in the air

Another topic that the blue garnet coach touched on is Ansu Fati, whose future is up in the air. On the part of the technical staff ensure its continuity and for the second consecutive opportunity, Xavi mentioned that anything could happen to the 20-year-old striker, who has a contract with the club until June 30, 2027.

“I don’t understand what you’re saying that I wasn’t strong. I am happy with him and he is the property of the club. The market will tell later. I can’t say because I don’t know what will happen. I hope it was powerful.” – this was Xavi’s answer to the question of Ansu’s succession. The same goes for the rest of the players, as everything will depend on the options in the market and, above all, on the needs of the financial Fair Play club.

Sign right back?

On the other hand, given the rumors that Barça have renewed contact with Manchester City to try and hire Joao Cancela this summer to strengthen the right-back, the manager limited himself to saying: “The sports sector knows my priorities, and together we will decide”. This will be the folder that they will definitely refer to when they have completed the registration of all the players who remain “pending” in the roster.