Neymar’s best secret is how to stay in shape: it’s the routine that makes him maintain a scandalous physique.

Neymar Jr He is one of the most famous football players in the world. Since he signed with Barça ten years ago, Brazilian was recognized as one of the best thanks to his way of understanding football. Agility, shooting and speed These are the three key aspects that have made karyoka one of the best.

To always stay on top, elite athletes they are required to follow a very strict daily routine. In addition to the exercises they do in training, they continue to work out at home. All this is worth little if you are not supplementing it with a diet as required.

Neymar listening to the national anthem of Brazil

Neymar right now is in a difficult situation because PSG separated him from the team. They want to sell it, but the player seems to refuse. so they are not going to count on him until everything is decided. He has offers to leave Paris, but to this day none of them have convinced him.

The Key to Neymar’s Diet: Plenty of Calories to Burn in Training

The football player has a physical education coach who developed a balanced diet that is dominated by calories. The main products are oats, eggs, chicken, oils, fish, milk, fruits, vegetables and a small amount of cocoa. All this It provides vitamins, proteins, minerals, fats and carbohydrates.

This diet is usually quite common among elite athletes. Haaland, for example, also consumes this type of food in order to burn it later while doing physical work. Thus, The key to this diet is to counteract it with exercise. burn all the calories.

Here are some of the exercises that Neymar does on a daily basis: lunge turns, ball bridge, cycling crunches, crunches, leg lift crunches, or balance plates. Try to repeat each series about 10 or 15 times, depending on your food intake.

Knowing the secrets of carioca’s physical form, it remains only to find out what his next team will be. Will he stay at PSG, return to Barça after six years away, or accept a challenge from Saudi Arabia?

Neymar warming up with PSG at the Parc des Princes



