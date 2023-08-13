Nicolás Di Pace: from the experience of her boyfriend Fer Dente being a director at Heathers to his concern about bullying

At the age of 17, Nicolás Di Pace oscillated between two possible goals: becoming the rugby player his father dreamed of or devoting himself to art. This crossroads that he experienced growing up and went through was full of fears and insecurities: the same ones that beat in each of the characters. heathers, a musical in which he stars alongside Julia Tozzi and is artistically directed by his partner Fernando Dente. Musical dialogues with the audience about bullying, parental violence against children and suicide. After a successful season on Corrientes Street, the production has announced a new feature at the Opera on August 26 and a country tour that will take them to Rosario and Córdoba. Now, at the age of 29, with a clear vocation and an excellent relationship with himself and his family, Nicolás receives NATION talk about her current professional life, her double romantic and professional relationship with her boyfriend, and her future projects.

Nico di Pace, actor Alexander Guyot

– How do you see the public reception of Heathers’ themes?

-Is fandom very big. Even the many adults who saw the movie as teenagers, as well as 13-14 year old boys who fall in love after discovering the material on Tik Tok. we did okay yesterday meet and greet and there was a girl who wanted pictures with us for her 15th birthday and that her red dress was inspired by Chandler’s character. was already A fandom strong for a movie that has been enhanced with the advent of the musical, we were very surprised.

– How was your relationship with acting as a teenager?

He loved the theater. I had a spark there. My school was quite artistic and there was a musical theatre. I got to know musical theater and later realized that this hobby was my passion and what motivated me.

–What was the experience with Fer Dente, who is your partner, as a director?

“We’ve worked as partners a few times and last year we made a movie together that will be released this year, but this was the first time he directed me. It was certainly different from being partners, but the truth is that we are both very passionate about what we do. We share this desire and desire to do this job, so luck has always reigned supreme.

– What was the creative process like when you found out that you were going to play the main character? heathers?

“When Fer (Dente) was approached to direct it, he started working with the creative team and that’s when they told me they wanted me to play the character. When I started delving into the story, while I had an idea, I didn’t know the depth of the material. What I had in mind was the funniest of the first pictures, and once I got into it, I fell in love with the character and the work. With all the intensity it has. When I saw that it had a different look than the New York and London versions, I liked it even more.

– What is the difference between the Argentinian version?

– Change of aesthetics. Other versions are more colorful or more realistic, even in the way they handle the situation. There’s not that much room to go deep. It is work with many stimuli and super strong topics that later become conversation provocateurs. But I think our version is a bit more brutal, more brutal, not as cottony. Here the proposition is more performative and recital, the others I’ve seen were more static.

– Did you participate in the selection of the casting?

No, I just joined. On the last day of the audition, I was asked to try out some scenes with actresses that were in the selection process, but nothing more. Also, there were a lot of actors I knew, and I didn’t want to put myself in the place where my colleagues were watching.

After a successful first season, the Heathers production has announced a new show at the Opera this coming Saturday 26 at 6pm and a country tour that will take them to Rosario on Saturday September 23 and to Córdoba on Sunday, September 1. October Alexander Guyot

– How do you perceive Argentine musical theatre?

– I think it has had its place for many years and will always find a way to stay current. Sometimes with a bigger budget, sometimes with a smaller one. With more or less translators and displays, but they are always there. I’ve been watching musicals since I was six, and I know this is a universe that’s hard to get into. But when you start learning and training, you are already entering this universe. You know your teachers, whom you see on stage and who later become your directors. I believe everything comes with practice. I trained here at Proscenio and spent two months in New York perfecting myself. I still think it doesn’t matter A profession where you can learn a lot with experience: from colleagues, from the public. There are things that the academic part itself does not give you.

– What was the biggest challenge for you in your character? heathers?

It was a lot of learning. The more that in this cast I am one of the biggest and probably one of the most experienced, so I have to be a little more of a leader. The leading male role is somewhat related to this. And also with the requirements of the role: vocal requirements and having to do eight shows a week.

The musical Heathers is based on the film of the same name, translated in Argentina as School for Young Assassins, which premiered in 1988 and starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. Alexander Guyot

– The work is aimed at a young audience and touches on sensitive issues: bullying, violence in relationships, suicide…

– Yes, that’s why at the end of the work there is a message that warns about such situations and where to turn for help. Since there are many teenage viewers who perhaps resonate with this, the decision was made from the time of production to proliferate containment locations. Most of us live or know a similar story. There are many people who come at the end of the program to share their experiences with us. Once it happened to us that a girl came to us meet and greet with her father and after taking the photo the father left and she wanted to talk to us in private… and she told us that this play was very important to her because she had a suicide attempt and this play helped her to enter into a dialogue about such a difficult topic. The performance ends with a discussion.

“How hard what happened to them with that girl…

“Yeah, it was crazy because dad left and she came back…because she had to tell us. That’s when I realized that what we’re doing is important. For her and perhaps for many others. I happened to see works that marked me. When I saw spring awakening It was something important to me, one of those shows you never forget. And the reception we get from people is this: when they see HeatherThey are having an experience they will never forget.

BUENOS AIRES

Opera Theatre | Saturday 26, at 6 pm

Tickets on sale via www.ticketek.com.ar

ROSARY

broadway theater | Saturday, September 23, at 21:00

Tickets on sale at www.tuticket.com.ar

CORDOVA

Quality space | Sunday, October 1, at 20:00

Tickets on sale via www.ticketek.com.ar

