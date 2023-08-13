Nigel McGuinness was preparing to return to the ring

Antonio Rubio Ato 08/12/2023

Nigel McGuinness was one of the most popular independent wrestlers. However, in 2011 was forced to leave the ring due to a series of injuries and recover from hepatitis C, a disease he was diagnosed with at the time.

Despite officially retiring from professional wrestling, Nigel McGuinness He has never left business behind, providing his services as a commentator for various wrestling companies including WWE and AEW, the latter of which he currently has a contract with.

However, it looks like Nigel may have left the commentary table to get back into action. This was pointed out by the specialist publication Fightful in a recent report, which indicated that the British wrestling legend would be making arrangements for a return to the ring.

“Sources have confirmed to Fightful Select that Former Ring of Honor World Champion Takes Steps To Try To Return To The Ring. They did not conclusively confirm that McGuinness was cleared for a return, but that he has taken steps indicating that he is considering a return to the ring“, – wrote the publication.

“We can confirm that In recent months, McGuinness has been mentioned as a possible competitor on the AEW All In card.. However, we cannot confirm if he has plans to wrestle, or if All Elite Wrestling has already considered the matter internally,” Fightful wrote.

At 47 years old, McGuinness is currently a commentator for the weekly shows ROH and AEW Collision. The Briton played his last match in December 2011. His last televised match was in September 2010 at TNA Xplosion against Stevie Richards. He recently registered his wrestling name, fueling rumors of a possible return to the ring. A return that could finally come true.